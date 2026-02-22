Simcoe County Off Road Riders Assocation

Hosted by

Simcoe County Off Road Riders Assocation

About this event

2026 Midhurst Trail Ride

1633 Old Second Rd S

Midhurst, ON L9X 1N9, Canada

Rider ticket (lunch & t-shirt included)
$90
Available until Mar 1

Please read the ride requirements. Ticket is non-refundable and non-transferable.

The Zeffy ticketing platform does not charge SCORRA for its use, but does suggest an extra donation you can optionally make at checkout to support Zeffy if you wish. None of that optional donation goes to SCORRA.

NOTE: Email and cell phone information captured per attendee are to provide updates on the event and for our event safety team if required during the event.

