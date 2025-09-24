Mission Central

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Mission Central

About this event

2026 Mission Fest BC - School Field Trip

44140 Luckakuck Way

Chilliwack, BC V2R 4A7, Canada

Teacher registration
Free

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Grade 6 student registration
Free

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Grade 7 student registration
Free

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Grade 8 student registration
Free

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Grade 9 student registration
Free

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Grade 10 student registration
Free

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Grade 11 student registration
Free

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Grade 12 student registration
Free

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Parent registration
Free

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