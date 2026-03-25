2026 MOIM Youth Summer Camp - Participant form / 학생 신청서

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About this event
본 티켓은 SPC에서의 숙박이 포함된 티켓입니다.
This is a ticket that includes accommodation at SPC.
본 티켓은 SPC에서의 숙박이 포함지 않은 티켓입니다.
This ticket does not include accommodation at SPC.
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비숙박 참가자를 위한 정보 / Additional Information for the commuting participants.
- 식사는 동일하게 제공 됩니다. Meal is provided.
- 비숙박 참가자의 SPC 도착 시간은 정해져 있지 않습니다. Arrival time of the participants is flexible.
- 참석 시, 가장 빠르게는 아침 식사 시간에 맞춰 참석 가능하며, 퇴장 시, 최소 밤 11시 30분 전에는 SPC를 떠나야 합니다. If you attend, you may arrive as early as breakfast time, and if you leave, you must depart SPC by 11:30 PM at the latest.
For those eligible for the "Bring A Friend" promotion, the camp fee will be waived. Please identify on the form which participants are registered together for the promotion.
"친구와 함께 참가" 프로모션 대상자는 캠프 참가비가 면제됩니다. 신청서에 함께 등록하는 참가자를 명시해 주세요.
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