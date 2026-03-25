2026 MOIM Youth Summer Camp - Pastoral Staff/담당 사역자&교사

본 티켓은 SPC에서의 숙박이 포함지 않은 티켓입니다.

This ticket does not include accommodation at SPC.





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비숙박 참가자를 위한 정보 / Additional Information for the commuting participants.





- 식사는 동일하게 제공 됩니다. Meal is provided.

- 비숙박 참가자의 SPC 도착 시간은 정해져 있지 않습니다. Arrival time of the participants is flexible.

- 참석 시, 가장 빠르게는 아침 식사 시간에 맞춰 참석 가능하며, 퇴장 시, 최소 밤 11시 30분 전에는 SPC를 떠나야 합니다. If you attend, you may arrive as early as breakfast time, and if you leave, you must depart SPC by 11:30 PM at the latest.









