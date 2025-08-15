2025 Moncton Christmas Celebration Competition & Workshop

16 Pas de Basques, PDB & High Cuts, for non-competitive dancers 6 & under.
4 step highland fling, for non-competitive dancers age 7 & older only
16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts. Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees.
Fling (4), 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Sword (2+1). Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees.
Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Flora (4). Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees.
Fling (4). Does not count towards category progress and is not included in the high aggregate tabulations. *see entry form for music details
Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Flora (4). Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees.
Fling (4). Does not count towards category progress and is not included in the high aggregate tabulations.*see entry form for music details
Sword (2+1), Flora (4), Lilt (4), Jingle Bell Jig (3+1). Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees.
Special event Fling (4). Does not count towards category progress and is not included in the high aggregate tabulations.*see entry form for music details
Sword (2+1), Lilt (4), Earl of Errol (4), Jingle Bell Jig (3+1). Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees. Top two Premier dancers in each category (provided at least 6 dancers in the group per RSOBHD regulations) will dance off for the James Irving Smith Memorial Trophy.
Special event Fling. This event is not included in high aggregate tabulations. *see entry form for music details
Limited additional programs will be sold at the door for 5$.
Children 10 & under are free.
With Katie Gardner
Primary dancers who know Fling and Sword and who will be moving to Beginner soon are also welcome to register. Intermediate dancers who will be soon moving to Premier are welcome to register for the Premier workshop.
with Katie Gardner
Intermediate dancers who will be moving to Premier soon are welcome to register for the Premier workshop.
Please note: Times may change slightly. If numbers warrant, we may try to accommodate younger & older Premier groups.
Must be paid if registering after November 21, 2025.
