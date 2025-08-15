2025 Moncton Christmas Celebration Competition & Workshop

435 Main St

Shediac, NB E4P 0S6, Canada

Demonstration Event (Free)
free

16 Pas de Basques, PDB & High Cuts, for non-competitive dancers 6 & under.

Demonstration Event (Free)
free

4 step highland fling, for non-competitive dancers age 7 & older only

Primary (2 dances or less)
CA$25

16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts. Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees.

Primary (3 or 4 dances)
CA$45

Fling (4), 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Sword (2+1). Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees.

Beginner
CA$45

Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Flora (4). Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees.

Beginner Fa-la-la-la Fling Event
CA$10

Fling (4). Does not count towards category progress and is not included in the high aggregate tabulations. *see entry form for music details

Novice
CA$45

Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Flora (4). Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees.

Novice Fa-la-la-la Fling Event
CA$10

Fling (4). Does not count towards category progress and is not included in the high aggregate tabulations.*see entry form for music details

Intermediate
CA$45

Sword (2+1), Flora (4), Lilt (4), Jingle Bell Jig (3+1). Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees.

Intermediate Fa-la-la-la Fling
CA$10

Special event Fling (4). Does not count towards category progress and is not included in the high aggregate tabulations.*see entry form for music details

Premier
CA$45

Sword (2+1), Lilt (4), Earl of Errol (4), Jingle Bell Jig (3+1). Includes mandatory $6.00 SDNB and associated fees. Top two Premier dancers in each category (provided at least 6 dancers in the group per RSOBHD regulations) will dance off for the James Irving Smith Memorial Trophy.

Premier Fa-la-la-la Fling
CA$10

Special event Fling. This event is not included in high aggregate tabulations. *see entry form for music details

Pre-Purchased Program
CA$4

Limited additional programs will be sold at the door for 5$.

Admission
CA$6

Children 10 & under are free.

SUNDAY: Pre-Premier Workshop (1.5 hours)
CA$30

With Katie Gardner


Primary dancers who know Fling and Sword and who will be moving to Beginner soon are also welcome to register. Intermediate dancers who will be soon moving to Premier are welcome to register for the Premier workshop.

SUNDAY: Premier workshop (2 hours)
CA$45

with Katie Gardner


Intermediate dancers who will be moving to Premier soon are welcome to register for the Premier workshop.


Please note: Times may change slightly. If numbers warrant, we may try to accommodate younger & older Premier groups.

Late Fee
CA$10

Must be paid if registering after November 21, 2025.

