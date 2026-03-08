2026 Moncton Highland Games

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About this event
16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts or Fling
Free demonstration event for non-registered dancers (no dance card) to try out a competition setting!
16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees).
Fling (4), 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Sword (2+1)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Half Hullachan (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Half Hullachan (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Fling (4), Half Hullachan (4), Barracks (4), Lilt
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Fling (4), Strathspey & Half Tulloch, Earl of Erroll(4), Lilt (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Fling (6), Strathspey & Half Tulloch, Earl of Erroll(4), Lilt (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Pre-paid dancer program, to pick up at registration.
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