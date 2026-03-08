ScotDance New Brunswick

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ScotDance New Brunswick

About this event

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2026 Moncton Highland Games

250 Assomption Blvd

Moncton, NB E1C 0R5, Canada

Demonstration Event (free)
Free

16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts or Fling
Free demonstration event for non-registered dancers (no dance card) to try out a competition setting!

Primary (2 dances or less)
$25

16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees).

Primary (3 or 4 dances)
$45

Fling (4), 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Sword (2+1)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Beginner
$45

Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Half Hullachan (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Novice
$45

Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Half Hullachan (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Intermediate
$45

Fling (4), Half Hullachan (4), Barracks (4), Lilt
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Premier 11 & under
$45

Fling (4), Strathspey & Half Tulloch, Earl of Erroll(4), Lilt (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Premier 12 & over
$45

Fling (6), Strathspey & Half Tulloch, Earl of Erroll(4), Lilt (4)
Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Competition Program
$4

Pre-paid dancer program, to pick up at registration.

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