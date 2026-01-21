ALS Society of Saskatchewan Inc.

Hosted by

ALS Society of Saskatchewan Inc.

About this event

2026 Move to Cure Saskatoon ALS Walk

2320 Louise Ave

Saskatoon, SK S7J 2E5, Canada

Walk participant (not an ALS client)
$20

We are asking everyone who is interested in attending the Move to Cure Saskatoon ALS Walk to purchase a ticket. This ticket is for those who are not diagnosed with ALS and does include an ALS t-shirt.

Walk participant (who does have ALS)
Free

We are asking everyone who is interested in attending the Move to Cure Saskatoon ALS Walk to purchase a ticket, however for those of you who have ALS, no fee is expected for your participation. You honor us by attending. This free ticket does include an ALS t-shirt.

5 km run participant
$30

For those of you seeking an additional challenge come take on our 5 km run and help raise funds for ALS in Saskatchewan. This fee does include a NEW ALS t-shirt.

Add a donation for ALS Society of Saskatchewan Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!