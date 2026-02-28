Milton Pickleball Association Inc

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Milton Pickleball Association Inc

About this event

2026 MPA AGM Nomination

MPA AGM Nomination - Treasurer
Free

Treasurer 

Role Summary 

The Treasurer oversees the financial health and accountability of the Association. 

Key Responsibilities 

Financial Management 

  • Maintain accurate financial records and accounts 
  • Manage income, expenses, and banking activities 

Reporting & Planning 

  • Provide regular financial updates to the Board 
  • Support budgeting and financial planning 

Compliance 

  • Prepare annual financial statements for members 
  • Ensure proper financial practices and transparency 

Qualifications (Preferred) 

  • A background in finance, accounting, or a related field is preferred 
  • Completion of or progress toward a recognized accounting designation (such as CPA) is considered an asset 
MPA AGM Nomination - Membership Director
Free

Membership Director 

Role Summary 

Leads membership experience, communication, and growth. 

Key Responsibilities 

Membership Management 

  • Oversee membership registration and database 
  • Maintain accurate member records 

Communication & Engagement 

  • Support member communications and updates 
  • Identify ways to improve member experience and retention 

Collaboration 

  • Work with the Treasurer on membership fees and tracking 
MPA AGM Nomination - Social Director
Free

Social Director 

Role Summary 

Builds community engagement through social events and volunteer initiatives. 

Key Responsibilities 

Community Events 

  • Plan and organize social and community events 
  • Support volunteer engagement and coordination 

Member Experience 

  • Create a welcoming and inclusive environment 
  • Encourage participation across all skill levels 

Collaboration 

  • Work with other Directors to enhance community engagement 

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