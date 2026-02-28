2026 MPA AGM Nomination

About this event
Treasurer
Role Summary
The Treasurer oversees the financial health and accountability of the Association.
Key Responsibilities
Financial Management
Reporting & Planning
Compliance
Qualifications (Preferred)
Membership Director
Role Summary
Leads membership experience, communication, and growth.
Key Responsibilities
Membership Management
Communication & Engagement
Collaboration
Social Director
Role Summary
Builds community engagement through social events and volunteer initiatives.
Key Responsibilities
Community Events
Member Experience
Collaboration
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