2026 NCAC Nigerian National Day Gala Night

🥈 Gather your group and experience Gala Nite together with our Silver Table package!

Perfect for families, businesses, or groups of friends who want to celebrate in style. Secure an entire reserved table of 8 to guarantee your party sits together for an unforgettable evening.

What’s Included:

Group Entry: Full admission for up to 8 guests starting at 4:00 PM (arrive during cocktail hour to get everyone entered into our prize drawings!).

Reserved Seating: A dedicated, beautifully set table of 8 reserved exclusively for your group.

Gourmet Dinner: Full formal dinner service for all 8 guests starting at 6:00 PM.

Premium Wine: Includes 2 bottles of wine placed at your table to enjoy with your guests.