2026 NCAC Nigerian National Day Gala Night

About this event
19 Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina Nation, AB, T3T 0A6
👑 Our most prestigious package. Command maximum visibility and unmatched VIP treatment.
The Executive Platinum Table is designed for corporate sponsors, community leaders, and organizations looking to make a massive impact while enjoying the absolute best of Gala Nite in ultimate style and comfort.
Exclusive VIP Perks:
Elite Marketing & Exposure Package:
⚠️ Please Note:
⭐ Elevate your brand and your evening with high-impact exposure and premium VIP hospitality.
The Platinum Table offers an incredible balance of premium guest treatment and strong promotional opportunities for businesses, groups, and sponsors.
Premium VIP Perks:
- VIP Arrival: Fast-track entry via our Express Check-in Lane.
- Prime Seating: Excellent, highly-coveted table placement near the main stage.
- Premium Beverages: Upgraded premium beverages served at your table of 8.
- Gourmet Dinner: Complete formal dinner service for all 8 guests.
High-Value Marketing Package:
- LED Screen Advertising: 7 streaming ads featured on the main venue LED screens during the event.
- Print Media: A full-page ad in the official Gala brochure.
- Digital Presence: 6 months of featured exposure on the NCAC website.
⚠️ Please Note:
- Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the venue.
- Footwear: Please protect the venue floors—stilettos allowed but with protection.
- Ticketing: Ensure your group has your Zeffy e-tickets ready on your phones for express scanning.
💎 Sparkle in style with VIP treatment and great community visibility.
Perfect for organizations and community supporters looking to treat their guests to a premium VIP experience while gaining prominent marketing exposure.
VIP Perks:
Marketing Package:
⚠️ Please Note:
💎 Sparkle in style with VIP treatment and great community visibility.
Perfect for organizations and community supporters looking to treat their guests to a premium VIP experience while gaining prominent marketing exposure.
VIP Perks:
Marketing Package:
⚠️ Please Note:
The perfect blend of premium group celebration and local community promotion.
Ideal for medium-sized businesses, families, or groups of friends who want a fantastic night out together while showing their support for the community.
What’s Included:
Marketing Perks:
⚠️ Please Note:
The perfect blend of premium group celebration and local community promotion.
Ideal for medium-sized businesses, families, or groups of friends who want a fantastic night out together while showing their support for the community.
What’s Included:
Marketing Perks:
⚠️ Please Note:
🥈 Gather your group and experience Gala Nite together with our Silver Table package!
Perfect for families, businesses, or groups of friends who want to celebrate in style. Secure an entire reserved table of 8 to guarantee your party sits together for an unforgettable evening.
What’s Included:
⚠️ Please Note:
🥈 Gather your group and experience Gala Nite together with our Silver Table package!
Perfect for families, businesses, or groups of friends who want to celebrate in style. Secure an entire reserved table of 8 to guarantee your party sits together for an unforgettable evening.
What’s Included:
⚠️ Please Note:
✨ Experience Gala Nite in style with premium seating, excellent company, and a full culinary experience.
Perfect for individuals or couples who want the complete Gala experience. You will be seated at a shared table of 8, offering a fantastic opportunity to network and celebrate with fellow guests.
What’s Included:
⚠️ Please Note:
🌟 Calling all youth! Join the celebration starting at 9:00 PM!
Experience the energy and excitement of Gala Nite with our specially priced Youth Ticket. Designed for young community members who want to catch the main vibes, hit the dance floor, and connect with peers.
What’s Included:
⚠️ Please Note:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!