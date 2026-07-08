Nigerian Canadian Association of Calgary

Hosted by

Nigerian Canadian Association of Calgary

About this event

2026 NCAC Nigerian National Day Gala Night

Seven Chiefs Sportsplex

19 Bullhead Road, Tsuut’ina Nation, AB, T3T 0A6

Executive Platinum Table
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

👑 Our most prestigious package. Command maximum visibility and unmatched VIP treatment.

The Executive Platinum Table is designed for corporate sponsors, community leaders, and organizations looking to make a massive impact while enjoying the absolute best of Gala Nite in ultimate style and comfort.

Exclusive VIP Perks:

  • VIP Arrival: Bypass the lines with our Express Check-in Lane.
  • Prime Seating: The best seats in the house with an unobstructed, front-and-center view of the stage.
  • Premium Beverages: Enjoy an upgraded selection of premium beverages served at your table.
  • Gourmet Dinner: Complete formal dinner service for all 8 guests.

Elite Marketing & Exposure Package:

  • On-Site Display: One (1) display stand strategically placed in a high-traffic area inside the main event hall.
  • LED Screen Advertising: 10 streaming ads featured on the main venue LED screens during the event.
  • Print Media: A full-page ad in the official Gala brochure.
  • Digital Presence: One-year featured exposure on the NCAC website.

⚠️ Please Note:

  • Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the venue.
  • Footwear: Please protect the venue floors—stilettos allowed but with protection.
  • Ticketing: Ensure your group has your Zeffy e-tickets ready on your phones for express scanning.
Platinum
$3,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Elevate your brand and your evening with high-impact exposure and premium VIP hospitality.

The Platinum Table offers an incredible balance of premium guest treatment and strong promotional opportunities for businesses, groups, and sponsors.

Premium VIP Perks:

  • VIP Arrival: Fast-track entry via our Express Check-in Lane.
  • Prime Seating: Excellent, highly-coveted table placement near the main stage.
  • Premium Beverages: Upgraded premium beverages served at your table of 8.
  • Gourmet Dinner: Complete formal dinner service for all 8 guests.

High-Value Marketing Package:

  • LED Screen Advertising: 7 streaming ads featured on the main venue LED screens during the event.
  • Print Media: A full-page ad in the official Gala brochure.
  • Digital Presence: 6 months of featured exposure on the NCAC website.

⚠️ Please Note:

  • Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the venue.
  • Footwear: Please protect the venue floors—stilettos allowed but with protection.
  • Ticketing: Ensure your group has your Zeffy e-tickets ready on your phones for express scanning.

Diamond Table
$2,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

💎 Sparkle in style with VIP treatment and great community visibility.

Perfect for organizations and community supporters looking to treat their guests to a premium VIP experience while gaining prominent marketing exposure.

VIP Perks:

  • VIP Arrival: Smooth, hassle-free entry via our Express Check-in Lane.
  • Prime Seating: High-tier, excellently positioned table of 8.
  • Premium Beverages: Upgraded premium beverages provided for your table.
  • Gourmet Dinner: Complete formal dinner service for all 8 guests.

Marketing Package:

  • LED Screen Advertising: 5 streaming ads featured on the main venue LED screens during the event.
  • Print Media: A full-page ad in the official Gala brochure.
  • Digital Presence: 3 months of featured exposure on the NCAC website.

⚠️ Please Note:

  • Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the venue.
  • Footwear: Please protect the venue floors—stilettos allowed but with protection.
  • Ticketing: Ensure your group has your Zeffy e-tickets ready on your phones for express scanning.
Half Diamond Table
$1,150
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

💎 Sparkle in style with VIP treatment and great community visibility.

Perfect for organizations and community supporters looking to treat their guests to a premium VIP experience while gaining prominent marketing exposure.

VIP Perks:

  • VIP Arrival: Smooth, hassle-free entry via our Express Check-in Lane.
  • Prime Seating: High-tier, excellently positioned table of 8.
  • Premium Beverages: Upgraded premium beverages provided for your table.
  • Gourmet Dinner: Complete formal dinner service for all 8 guests.

Marketing Package:

  • LED Screen Advertising: 5 streaming ads featured on the main venue LED screens during the event.
  • Print Media: A full-page ad in the official Gala brochure.
  • Digital Presence: 3 months of featured exposure on the NCAC website.

⚠️ Please Note:

  • Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the venue.
  • Footwear: Please protect the venue floors—stilettos allowed but with protection.
  • Ticketing: Ensure your group has your Zeffy e-tickets ready on your phones for express scanning.
Gold Table
$1,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The perfect blend of premium group celebration and local community promotion.

Ideal for medium-sized businesses, families, or groups of friends who want a fantastic night out together while showing their support for the community.

What’s Included:

  • Reserved Seating: A dedicated, beautifully decorated table of 8 reserved exclusively for your group.
  • Wine Included: 2 bottles of wine placed at your table to toast and enjoy.
  • Gourmet Dinner: Complete formal dinner service for all 8 guests starting at 6:00 PM.
  • Full Experience: Access to the 4:00 PM cocktail hour, live entertainment, dance floor, and complimentary daycare service (for kids aged 3–11, with proof of age).

Marketing Perks:

  • LED Screen Advertising: 3 streaming ads featured on the venue LED screens during the event.
  • Print Media: A half-page ad in the official Gala brochure.

⚠️ Please Note:

  • Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the venue.
  • Footwear: Please protect the venue floors- stilettos allowed but with protection
  • Ticketing: Ensure the table host or guests have their Zeffy e-tickets ready on their phones at the door.
Half Gold Table
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The perfect blend of premium group celebration and local community promotion.

Ideal for medium-sized businesses, families, or groups of friends who want a fantastic night out together while showing their support for the community.

What’s Included:

  • Reserved Seating: A dedicated, beautifully decorated table of 8 reserved exclusively for your group.
  • Wine Included: 2 bottles of wine placed at your table to toast and enjoy.
  • Gourmet Dinner: Complete formal dinner service for all 8 guests starting at 6:00 PM.
  • Full Experience: Access to the 4:00 PM cocktail hour, live entertainment, dance floor, and complimentary daycare service (for kids aged 3–11, with proof of age).

Marketing Perks:

  • LED Screen Advertising: 3 streaming ads featured on the venue LED screens during the event.
  • Print Media: A half-page ad in the official Gala brochure.

⚠️ Please Note:

  • Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the venue.
  • Footwear: Please protect the venue floors- stilettos allowed but with protection
  • Ticketing: Ensure the table host or guests have their Zeffy e-tickets ready on their phones at the door.
Silver Table
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🥈 Gather your group and experience Gala Nite together with our Silver Table package!

Perfect for families, businesses, or groups of friends who want to celebrate in style. Secure an entire reserved table of 8 to guarantee your party sits together for an unforgettable evening.

What’s Included:

  • Group Entry: Full admission for up to 8 guests starting at 4:00 PM (arrive during cocktail hour to get everyone entered into our prize drawings!).
  • Reserved Seating: A dedicated, beautifully set table of 8 reserved exclusively for your group.
  • Gourmet Dinner: Full formal dinner service for all 8 guests starting at 6:00 PM.
  • Premium Wine: Includes 2 bottles of wine placed at your table to enjoy with your guests.
  • Full Experience: Access to the cocktail hour, live entertainment, dance floor, and complimentary daycare service (for kids aged 3–11, with proof of age).

⚠️ Please Note:

  • Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the venue.
  • Footwear: Please protect the venue floors—stilettos allowed but with protection.
  • Ticketing: Ensure the table host or all guests have their Zeffy e-tickets ready on their phones for scanning at the door.
Half Silver Table
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

🥈 Gather your group and experience Gala Nite together with our Silver Table package!

Perfect for families, businesses, or groups of friends who want to celebrate in style. Secure an entire reserved table of 8 to guarantee your party sits together for an unforgettable evening.

What’s Included:

  • Group Entry: Full admission for up to 8 guests starting at 4:00 PM (arrive during cocktail hour to get everyone entered into our prize drawings!).
  • Reserved Seating: A dedicated, beautifully set table of 8 reserved exclusively for your group.
  • Gourmet Dinner: Full formal dinner service for all 8 guests starting at 6:00 PM.
  • Premium Wine: Includes 2 bottles of wine placed at your table to enjoy with your guests.
  • Full Experience: Access to the cocktail hour, live entertainment, dance floor, and complimentary daycare service (for kids aged 3–11, with proof of age).

⚠️ Please Note:

  • Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the venue.
  • Footwear: Please protect the venue floors—stilettos allowed but with protection.
  • Ticketing: Ensure the table host or all guests have their Zeffy e-tickets ready on their phones for scanning at the door.
Single Ticket
$130

Experience Gala Nite in style with premium seating, excellent company, and a full culinary experience.

Perfect for individuals or couples who want the complete Gala experience. You will be seated at a shared table of 8, offering a fantastic opportunity to network and celebrate with fellow guests.

What’s Included:

  • Event Entry: Full access to the Gala starting at 4:00 PM (arrive before 5:00 PM to be entered into our prize drawings!).
  • Premium Seating: A reserved seat at a beautifully arranged table of 8.
  • Gourmet Dinner: Full access to the formal dinner service starting at 6:00 PM.
  • Wine on the Table: Includes a bottle of wine shared at your table to toast the night.
  • Full Experience: Access to the cocktail hour, live entertainment, dance floor, and the complimentary daycare service (for kids aged 3–11, with proof of age).

⚠️ Please Note:

  • Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the venue.
  • Footwear: Please protect the venue floors—stilettos allowed but with protection.
  • Ticketing: Ensure you have your Zeffy e-ticket ready on your phone for scanning at the door.
Youth Admission (Entry from 9:00 PM and only 100 available)
$50

🌟 Calling all youth! Join the celebration starting at 9:00 PM!

Experience the energy and excitement of Gala Nite with our specially priced Youth Ticket. Designed for young community members who want to catch the main vibes, hit the dance floor, and connect with peers.

What’s Included:

  • Admission: Access to the venue starting at 9:00 PM sharp.
  • Vibe: Access to the dance floor, entertainment, and social activities.

⚠️ Please Note:

  • Food: This ticket does not include the formal dinner. However, a delicious selection of finger foods will be available for purchase at the venue!
  • Outside Drinks: Absolutely no outside beverages are permitted in the hall.
  • Footwear: Please protect the venue floors—no stilettos allowed.
  • Ticketing: Ensure you have your Zeffy e-ticket ready on your phone at the door for scanning.

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