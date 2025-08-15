2026 New Brunswick Closed Provincial Championship

$
RSOBHD 2024 Championship Steps. Fling (4), Sword (2+1), S.T. (3+1), Reel (8). ($57 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDC Levy, $2 processing fee)
RSOBHD 2024 Championship Steps. Fling (4), Sword (2+1), S.T. (3+1), Reel (8). ($57 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDC Levy, $2 processing fee)
RSOBHD 2024 Championship Steps. Fling (6), Sword (3+1), S.T. (4+2), Reel (8). ($57 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDC Levy, $2 processing fee)
RSOBHD 2024 Championship Steps. Fling (6), Sword (3+1), S.T. (4+2), Reel (8). ($57 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDC Levy, $2 processing fee)
RSOBHD 2024 Championship Steps. Fling (6), Sword (3+1), S.T. (4+2), Reel (8). ($57 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDC Levy, $2 processing fee)
RSOBHD 2024 Championship Steps. Fling (6), Sword (3+1), S.T. (4+2), Reel (8). ($57 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDC Levy, $2 processing fee)
RSOBHD 2024 Championship Steps. Fling (6), Sword (3+1), S.T. (4+2), Reel (8). ($57 championship fee, $5 SDNB fee, $1 SDC Levy, $2 processing fee)
FREE for New Brunswick dancers ONLY. Dancers from other provinces may attend for a fee. Limited to the first 20 dancers. May 5th workshop with Leah Sutton-Knowles 9 - 10AM at Saorsa Studio (336 NB-10 Richibucto Road, Fredericton
Have your good luck message added to the program! Proceeds will be donated to the New Brunswick representatives travelling to Kamloops, BC.
Sponsor a keeper award for the Provincial Championship event. Your name will be recognized in the program. To sponsor an award in memory of someone, please email [email protected] with details. All donations will be provided a charitable tax receipt.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing