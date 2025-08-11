ScotDance New Brunswick

Hosted by

ScotDance New Brunswick

About this event

2026 New Brunswick Highland Games Festival

51 Woodstock Rd

Fredericton, NB E3B 9L8, Canada

Demonstration Event (free)
Free

SATURDAY 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Fling Free demonstration event for non-registered dancers (no dance card) to try out a competition setting!

Primary (2 dances or less)
$25

SATURDAY 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees).

Primary (3 or 4 dances)
$50

SATURDAY Fling (4), 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Sword (2+1) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Beginner (Saturday Highlands)
$50

SATURDAY Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Half Tulloch (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Beginner (Sunday National)
$25

SUNDAY Lilt (4), Flora (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Novice (Saturday Highlands)
$50

SATURDAY Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Half Tulloch (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Novice (Sunday National)
$25

SUNDAY Lilt (4), Flora (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Intermediate (Saturday Highlands)
$50

SATURDAY Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Half Tulloch (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Intermediate (Sunday National)
$50

SUNDAY Lilt (4), Flora (4), Barracks (4), Laddie (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Premier (Saturday Highlands)
$50

SATURDAY Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Half Tulloch (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Premier (Sunday National)
$50

SUNDAY Village Maid (4), Lilt (4), Blue Bonnets (4), Hornpipe (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Pre-Premier Solo (Sunday Choreography)
$30

SUNDAY Pre-Premier Choreography 1.5min max (limited to the first 12 solos) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Pre-Premier Duet
$15

SUNDAY Pre-Premier Choreography. 2 min max (limited to the first 12 duets) Each dancer must register themselves individually, and one person is to provide the names of the dancers who are in their team to [email protected] Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Pre-Premier Group (Sunday Choreography)
$15

SUNDAY Pre-Premier Group Choreography. 3 min max. (limited to the first 15 choreographies) Each dancer must register themselves individually, and one person is to provide the names of the dancers who are in their team to [email protected] Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Premier Solo (Sunday Choreography)
$30

SUNDAY Premier Choreography. 1.5 min max. (limited to the first 12 solos) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Premier Duet
$15

SUNDAY Premier Choreography. 2 min max. (limited to the first 12 duets) Each dancer must register themselves individually, and one person is to provide the names of the dancers who are in their team to [email protected] Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Premier Group (Sunday Choreography)
$15

SUNDAY Premier Group Choreography. 3 min max. (limited to the first 15 choreographies) Each dancer must register themselves individually, and one person is to provide the names of the dancers who are in their team to [email protected] Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Program
$5

Pre-order your dance program to secure a copy in advance.

Trophy Sponsorship
$25

Sponsor a trophy in support of the New Brunswick Highland Games! Name recognition in the program. To request sponsorship in memory or in honour of someone, please email details to [email protected]. Charitable tax receipts will be issued.

Late Fee
$10

If registering after July 11

Add a donation for ScotDance New Brunswick

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!