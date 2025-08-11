2026 New Brunswick Highland Games Festival

Hosted by
SATURDAY 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Fling Free demonstration event for non-registered dancers (no dance card) to try out a competition setting!
SATURDAY 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees).
SATURDAY Fling (4), 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Sword (2+1) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
SATURDAY Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Half Tulloch (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
SUNDAY Lilt (4), Flora (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
SUNDAY Lilt (4), Flora (4), Barracks (4), Laddie (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
SUNDAY Village Maid (4), Lilt (4), Blue Bonnets (4), Hornpipe (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
SUNDAY Pre-Premier Choreography 1.5min max (limited to the first 12 solos) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
SUNDAY Pre-Premier Choreography. 2 min max (limited to the first 12 duets) Each dancer must register themselves individually, and one person is to provide the names of the dancers who are in their team to [email protected] Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
SUNDAY Pre-Premier Group Choreography. 3 min max. (limited to the first 15 choreographies) Each dancer must register themselves individually, and one person is to provide the names of the dancers who are in their team to [email protected] Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
SUNDAY Premier Choreography. 1.5 min max. (limited to the first 12 solos) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
SUNDAY Premier Choreography. 2 min max. (limited to the first 12 duets) Each dancer must register themselves individually, and one person is to provide the names of the dancers who are in their team to [email protected] Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
SUNDAY Premier Group Choreography. 3 min max. (limited to the first 15 choreographies) Each dancer must register themselves individually, and one person is to provide the names of the dancers who are in their team to [email protected] Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)
Pre-order your dance program to secure a copy in advance.
Sponsor a trophy in support of the New Brunswick Highland Games! Name recognition in the program. To request sponsorship in memory or in honour of someone, please email details to [email protected]. Charitable tax receipts will be issued.
