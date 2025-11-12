2026 New Year's Eve

Club 717’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Date: December 31, 2025

Time: Doors open at 9:00 PM

Location: Club 717, 7-717 Wilson Road South, Oshawa, ON, L1H 6E9

Tickets: $35 each; members-only presale from November 15–30, general sales open December 1

Ring in 2026 in style at Club 717’s New Year’s Eve Celebration!

Join us for an unforgettable night featuring delicious appetizers, festive party favours, and a champagne toast at midnight. Dance the night away with friends, new and old, as we welcome the New Year together in Durham Region’s only dedicated 2SLGBTQIA+ space.

This year’s event is semi-formal attire, so come dressed to impress and ready to celebrate in true Club 717 fashion!

Get your tickets early—this event sells out fast!