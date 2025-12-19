Hosted by
About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
One (1) complimentary table of 10 at the 2025 October Moon Gala.
Corporate logo in October Moon Gala Program.
One (1) complimentary table of 10 at the 2025 October Moon Gala.
Promotion with the October Moon's exclusive media sponsors.
Corporate logo displayed prominently throughout the venue, on media screens to loop throughout the event.
Promotion in the DAHC public communications
Logo with the link on the DAHC website
1/8 page ad within the October Moon Gala program, delivered ahead of time to all attendees
Name recognition in the DAHC Annual Report
New Moon Recognition in the 2026 October Moon Gala Sponsorship Request Package
All benefits of the New Moon level sponsorship +
Preferred seating and two (2) complimentary tables of 10 at the 2025 October Moon Gala.
1/4 page ad within the October Moon Gala event program
Name recognition in the DAHC Annual Report
Waning Crescent Recognition in the 2026 October Moon Gala Sponsorship Request Package
All benefits of the Waning Crescent level sponsorship +
Preferred seating and two (2) complimentary tables of 10 at the 2025 October Moon Gala
Emcee announcement and stand to be recognized.
1/2 advertisement within the October Moon Gala event program
Name recognition in the DAHC Annual Report
Full Moon Sponsor Recognition in the 2026 October Moon Gala Sponsorship Request Package
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!