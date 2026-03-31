2026 Ontario Christian Cup

CYBL Ontario Christian Cup Tournament - This registration fee includes: 2 Tournament Guaranteed Games, OCC T-shirt, and a chance to win OCC Championship Rings or Silver or bronze medal! *Games schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the Tournament.*

CYBL Ontario Christian Cup Tournament - This registration fee includes: 2 Tournament Guaranteed Games, OCC T-shirt, and a chance to win OCC Championship Rings or Silver or bronze medal! *Games schedule details will be sent out to all parents two weeks leading up to the start of the Tournament.*

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