2026 Ontario Ride Registration Form

Classy Chassis Motorcycles - 1399 8th Line Smith

Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0, Canada

One Rider
$565

This ticket grants one rider access to the 3-day ride including; fuel, breakfast, lunch, and the Saturday banquet. Registered riders can join the ride on either Friday or Saturday morning.


NOTE

  1. Hotel costs are not included in the price of the ticket. TICKET PRICE INCLUDES GST ($58.50) - HST #798496550RT001.
  2. A $75 tax receipt will be issued.
One Rider and Passenger
$790

This ticket grants one rider and passenger access to the 3-day ride including; fuel, breakfast, lunch, and the Saturday banquet. Registered riders can join the ride on either Friday or Saturday morning.


NOTE


  1. Hotel costs are not included in the price of the ticket. TICKET PRICE INCLUDES GST ($84.50) - HST #798496550RT001
  2. A $100 tax receipt will be issued.
Senior Rate - One Rider
$475

To qualify for the Senior Rate, riders must be at least 65 years old on the date of the ride (August 21) and must have previously participated as a registered rider for a minimum of ten years.


Proof of age may be requested. Riders that meet the age criteria but with fewer than ten prior years of participation are not eligible for the Senior Rate.


This ticket includes registration for one rider for the full three day ride. Registration covers fuel, breakfast, lunch, and the Saturday evening banquet. Riders may join the ride on either Friday or Saturday morning. Hotel accommodations are not included in the ticket price.


Ticket price includes GST eighty four dollars and fifty cents. HST number 798496550RT001.

Senior Rider and Passenger
$700

Add a donation for Canada 911 Ride Foundation

$

