2026 Ontario Ride Registration Form

To qualify for the Senior Rate, riders must be at least 65 years old on the date of the ride (August 21) and must have previously participated as a registered rider for a minimum of ten years.





Proof of age may be requested. Riders that meet the age criteria but with fewer than ten prior years of participation are not eligible for the Senior Rate.





This ticket includes registration for one rider for the full three day ride. Registration covers fuel, breakfast, lunch, and the Saturday evening banquet. Riders may join the ride on either Friday or Saturday morning. Hotel accommodations are not included in the ticket price.





Ticket price includes GST eighty four dollars and fifty cents. HST number 798496550RT001.