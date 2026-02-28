2026 Ontario Ride Registration Form (Payment 3 of 3 - Single)

Hosted by
This ticket grants one rider access to the 3-day ride including; fuel, breakfast, lunch, and the Saturday banquet. Registered riders can join the ride on either Friday or Saturday morning.
NOTE
This ticket grants one rider and passenger access to the 3-day ride including; fuel, breakfast, lunch, and the Saturday banquet. Registered riders can join the ride on either Friday or Saturday morning.
NOTE
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!