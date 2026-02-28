Canada 911 Ride Foundation

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Canada 911 Ride Foundation

2026 Ontario Ride Registration Form (Payment 3 of 3 - Single)

Classy Chassis Motorcycles - 1399 8th Line Smith

Lakefield, ON K0L 2H0, Canada

One Rider
$188.33

This ticket grants one rider access to the 3-day ride including; fuel, breakfast, lunch, and the Saturday banquet. Registered riders can join the ride on either Friday or Saturday morning.


NOTE

  1. Hotel costs are not included in the price of the ticket. TICKET PRICE INCLUDES GST ($58.50) - HST #798496550RT001.
  2. A $75 tax receipt will be issued.
One Rider and Passenger
$264

This ticket grants one rider and passenger access to the 3-day ride including; fuel, breakfast, lunch, and the Saturday banquet. Registered riders can join the ride on either Friday or Saturday morning.


NOTE


  1. Hotel costs are not included in the price of the ticket. TICKET PRICE INCLUDES GST ($84.50) - HST #798496550RT001
  2. A $100 tax receipt will be issued.

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