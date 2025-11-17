2026 ORCBC Conference: Building Stronger Communities Through Outdoor Recreation

Hosted by
Includes access to all sessions and events, as well as all meals and refreshments provided during the main conference, from the evening of May 20 through the afternoon of May 22.
Member rates apply to registrants representing organizations that are either direct members of ORCBC or affiliated member organizations (i.e., members of a member) and are in good standing. See our current member list here: https://www.orcbc.ca/directory
Early Bird tickets are available until March 14, 2026. After this date, pricing will increase by $50 and Regular rates will apply.
All accepted presenters are required to register for the conference. Presenters are eligible for the special Presenter Rate, which includes full conference access; entry to all sessions and events, as well as all meals and refreshments, from the evening of May 20 through the afternoon of May 22, 2026.
Students are eligible for the Student Rate, which provides full conference access, including all sessions and events, as well as all meals and refreshments from the evening of May 20 through the afternoon of May 22.
The Student Rate is available to individuals currently enrolled in a post-secondary institution. Proof of enrollment will be requested at check-in.
Includes dinner only. Does not include access to conference sessions or daytime programming.
Includes exhibitor space at the ORCBC 2026 Conference and opportunities to connect with conference participants.
This ticket is intended for non-profit and charitable organizations.
Conference admission is not included unless otherwise specified.
Includes exhibitor space at the ORCBC 2026 Conference, recognition as a conference supporter, and opportunities to connect with conference participants.
This ticket is intended for for-profit organizations. Conference admission is not included unless otherwise specified.
