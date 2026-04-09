Hosted by

Pound Dog Rescue - Ontario

About this event

2026 PDR Golf tournament

595838 Hwy 59 N

R.R 6, Woodstock, ON N4S 7W1, Canada

Early bird pricing
$190
Available until Jun 1

Payment from one round of golf with cart, 3 raffle tickets, dinner and attendance gift and golfers loot bag. Enjoy!

Regular pricing
$200

Payment from one round of golf with cart, dinner and attendance gift and golfers loot bag. Enjoy!

Dinner only
$65

Not a golfer but still want to participate and support PDR? Come for dinner!! A delicious buffet with many options to suit most. Need vegetarian/vegan option..no problem..just email us and let us know

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!