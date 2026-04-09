2026 PDR Golf tournament

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About this event
Payment from one round of golf with cart, 3 raffle tickets, dinner and attendance gift and golfers loot bag. Enjoy!
Payment from one round of golf with cart, dinner and attendance gift and golfers loot bag. Enjoy!
Not a golfer but still want to participate and support PDR? Come for dinner!! A delicious buffet with many options to suit most. Need vegetarian/vegan option..no problem..just email us and let us know
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!