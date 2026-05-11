Filipino-Canadian Association of Leduc

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Filipino-Canadian Association of Leduc

About this raffle

2026 Philippine Heritage Month 50/50 Raflle (AGLC Licence #783600)

One chance of winning
$5

Support our Philippine Heritage Month Celebration!


Proceeds will help provide cultural costumes for our kids and support community programs and activities for everyone to enjoy and participate in.


💛 One lucky winner takes home 50% of the total pot!


🇵🇭 Your support helps keep our Filipino culture, traditions, and community spirit alive.


Thank you for supporting the Filipino-Canadian Association of Leduc!

One chance of winning (Copy)
$5

Support our Philippine Heritage Month Celebration!


Proceeds will help provide cultural costumes for our kids and support community programs and activities for everyone to enjoy and participate in.


💛 One lucky winner takes home 50% of the total pot!


🇵🇭 Your support helps keep our Filipino culture, traditions, and community spirit alive.


Thank you for supporting the Filipino-Canadian Association of Leduc!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!