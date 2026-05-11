2026 Philippine Heritage Month 50/50 Raflle (AGLC Licence #783600)

About this raffle
Support our Philippine Heritage Month Celebration!
Proceeds will help provide cultural costumes for our kids and support community programs and activities for everyone to enjoy and participate in.
💛 One lucky winner takes home 50% of the total pot!
🇵🇭 Your support helps keep our Filipino culture, traditions, and community spirit alive.
Thank you for supporting the Filipino-Canadian Association of Leduc!
Support our Philippine Heritage Month Celebration!
Proceeds will help provide cultural costumes for our kids and support community programs and activities for everyone to enjoy and participate in.
💛 One lucky winner takes home 50% of the total pot!
🇵🇭 Your support helps keep our Filipino culture, traditions, and community spirit alive.
Thank you for supporting the Filipino-Canadian Association of Leduc!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!