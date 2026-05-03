2026 Port Moody Rotary RIBFEST Lounge

Adults of legal drinking age get one alcohol beverage included in the ticket price.

Includes all you can eat Ribs, Brisket,Texas Turkey, Pulled Pork by Rusty.

We will make best efforts to seat you with your friends who have separate tickets when you show up at RIBFEST.





No Takeaway. GST Included for food & drink. LST included on liquor.

All sales are final.

A $1.00 processing fee may apply to refunds granted under special circumstances.