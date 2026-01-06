2026 RAMAZAN BAYRAMI

Join us for a joyful Eid al-Fitr & Children’s Festival 🌙 on Saturday, March 21, 2026!

Schedule:

10:00 – 11:00 | Breakfast for WS Students 🍽️

WS students will enjoy their breakfast in the specially prepared area.

11:00 – 11:30 | Eid Greetings & Family Celebration 🤝

Families will greet each other and share the joy of Eid together.

11:30 – 11:45 | Children’s Eid Allowance 🍭

Children will receive their special Eid allowance and enjoy a small treat.

11:45 – 12:30 | Youth & Children Competition 🏅🎨

Children and teenagers will participate in fun and energetic challenges together!

12:30 – 13:00 | Parents’ Fun Competition 🏆

Parents will join in exciting games and challenges!

13:00 – 13:30 | Live Music Performance 🎶

Enjoy performances that bring everyone together in celebration!

Families and friends will come together to celebrate Eid, enjoy activities for children, and strengthen the bonds of our community while sharing in the joy and spirit of the holiday.

Please use this form to reserve your spot. Your registration helps us plan seating, breakfast, music, competitions, and children’s activities, ensuring everyone feels welcome and included in the celebration.