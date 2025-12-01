Music Society of Strathcona County

Hosted by

Music Society of Strathcona County

About this event

2026 RavenWood Music Festival

100 Festival Way

Sherwood Park, AB T8A 5T2, Canada

2-Day Weekend Pass
$99

Friday and Saturday Ticket Bundled. July 10 & 11, 2026.

Friday Ticket
$65

Ticket for Friday, July 10, 2026. Performers include Ahead By A Century, Pushing Ginger, Charlie Jacobson, and Crescendo Music Studios.

Saturday Ticket
$65

Ticket for Saturday, July 11, 2026. Headlined by Captain Tractor, and performances by Secondhand Dreamcar, Jed & the Valentine, Donita Large, Curt Young & the Healers, and Crescendo Music Studios.

Child's Ticket
Free

Children 16 & under are free, but must be accompanied to the festival by an adult.

Add a donation for Music Society of Strathcona County

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