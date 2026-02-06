2026 Ridge Meadows Business Excellence Awards | Silent Auction

Graciously Provided by The Vancouver Bandits | On behalf of Vancouver Bandits Professional Basketball Club we are honoured and grateful at the opportunity to donate a 12-person executive suite night for a total value of $800.

This package is valid for one 2026 regular season home game at Langley Events Centre.





The Vancouver Bandits are British Columbia’s professional basketball team. As the westernmost club in the

Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), the Bandits offer an entertainment experience that combines a

fast-paced game day atmosphere with a presentation of some of the world's top professional athletes within a

world-class venue at Langley Events Centre.



