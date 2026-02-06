2026 Ridge Meadows Business Excellence Awards | Silent Auction

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Graciously Provided by Doug's Fishing Adventures | This certificate entitles the bearer to a private 8-hour guided sturgeon fishing trip for up to four (4) people on the Fraser River, departing from the Mission Boat Launch. Value : $1250
What’s Included:
• Fully guided sturgeon fishing experience
• All rods, reels, tackle, and bait supplied
• High-end gear and comfortable jet boat
• Suitable for beginners and experienced anglers
You Bring:
• Lunch and drinks
• Weather-appropriate clothing
• Be ready to make some lifelong memories
Licensing Requirement: You will need a valid British Columbia freshwater fishing licence and a Sturgeon Conservation License.
Starting bid
Graciously Provided by The Vancouver Bandits | On behalf of Vancouver Bandits Professional Basketball Club we are honoured and grateful at the opportunity to donate a 12-person executive suite night for a total value of $800.
This package is valid for one 2026 regular season home game at Langley Events Centre.
The Vancouver Bandits are British Columbia’s professional basketball team. As the westernmost club in the
Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), the Bandits offer an entertainment experience that combines a
fast-paced game day atmosphere with a presentation of some of the world's top professional athletes within a
world-class venue at Langley Events Centre.
Starting bid
Graciously donated by the Vancouver Bandits | Two seasons tickets to the 2026 Vancouver Bandits,
Section E Row 10 Seats 3+4 , Value of $1200.
We've upgraded our Season Ticket Membership program this season with the addition of your exclusive Ticket Exchange Program.
Ticket Exchange Program - Season Ticket Holders can now exchange their unused single-game tickets for another game during the season—making your pass more flexible and valuable than ever. This exclusive feature helps ensure no seat goes to waste while giving you the freedom to attend games that fit your schedule. Simply select the tickets you'd like to exchange (partial exchanges are allowed as long as the quantity matches for the new game). If the new tickets cost more, you'll just pay the difference. Tickets that are voided, refunded, transferred, or for past events cannot be exchanged.
Additionally you'll still receive the same great perks.
• 20% Off Bandits Merch at ATO
• Exclusive Access to Member Events
• Savings on Single Game Tickets using the code BERRY10 at checkout
• Best Available Seats
• Free Parking
With BC High School Provincials running here at LEC we are offering a special 15% off single game tickets during the Championships from Feb 25 until March 7th. As a season ticket member you know how great the atmosphere is for our Bandits Games so please feel free to share this discount with your network so they can secure their seats early and save. Use code PROVINCIALS15
As you know we are playing our first off-site home game in 2026 on June 6th in Kelowna. Your ticketing rep will be in contact in the next days to confirm if you are attending, and providing information on hotel and bus options that we have put together.
Starting bid
Compliments of Formation Studio | Value $330
Formation Studio is a dance-based fitness studio. Our music-driven experience inspires you to keep moving and push past your limitations while keeping joy and connection at the center of what we do. No matter where you are in your journey, we’re here to help you take one more step down your path of being your healthiest and happiest self.
Enjoy a variety of classes, including Freedom, our signature dance cardio class, Power, our beat-based strength class, Presence, our choreography classes, Step, our cardio class featuring the aerobic step, and Sculpt, our newest workout class. Whether you're looking to build strength, boost your confidence, or just have fun moving, we've got something for you!
Get ready to Turn Off, Turn Up and Get Down.
Starting bid
Compliments of Swaneset Bay Resort and Country Club, enjoy a round of golf for 4! Value approximately $400
Starting bid
Graciously donated by the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Team | Please enjoy 4 tickets to a 2026 Canadians game. Value of approximately $100.
To redeem, please call the Nat Bailey Box Office at 604.872.5232 after April 1, 2026.
This certificate is redeemable for four (4) tickets to one (1) 2026 regular season home game in the Reserved
Grandstand only (based on availability; blackout dates listed below). Please redeem well in advance of the game you
want to attend as games sellout, and we do not want you to be disappointed!
This certificate is non-transferable, has no cash value, and cannot be combined with any other offers.
Blackout Dates: Canada Day, Fireworks Extravaganzas, Friday-Sunday games in June-September
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out at the Vancouver Giants with this 12 pack of tickets to any 2026 regular season home game! Value of approximately $360
Starting bid
Donated by Driving Unlimited Academy | Value $155 | Sharpen your driving skills or gift to someone just learning, this 90 minute driving lesson has a retail value of $155.
This lesson can be applied to a larger package. Not redeemable for cash value. Areas Serviced: Lower Mainland, Kelowna, Victoria.
Starting bid
Donated by Driving Unlimited Academy | Value $155 | Sharpen your driving skills or gift to someone just learning, this 90 minute driving lesson has a retail value of $155.
This lesson can be applied to a larger package. Not redeemable for cash value. Areas Serviced: Lower Mainland, Kelowna, Victoria.
Starting bid
Donated by Driving Unlimited Academy | Value $155 | Sharpen your driving skills or gift to someone just learning, this 90 minute driving lesson has a retail value of $155.
This lesson can be applied to a larger package. Not redeemable for cash value. Areas Serviced: Lower Mainland, Kelowna, Victoria.
Starting bid
Donated by Golden Ears Cheesecrafters | Value $450+ | An exclusive behind the scenes VIP tour and lunch for four at Golden Ears Cheesecrafters. Learn about the artisan craft of cheesemaking from start to finish, visit the 'cheese caves' and take photos with a wheel of cheese.
Starting bid
Host a party that will stun your guests! This gift credit from Valley Weddings is $500 going straight towards your order. Let your imagination soar!
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Our firm is thrilled to offer you a WILL (for an individual) or SPOUSAL WILLS (for married or
common-law couples) valued at up to $750.
You will meet Lyle Perry, a lawyer and partner at our office. The first meeting is to allow us to get to
know you, your family and assets that would form a part of your estate. We will discuss your desires for
the will/s and advise on the various ways we can achieve your estate planning goals. A few weeks later,
once we’ve prepared your will/s, we will meet again to review your will/s, make sure they align with the
instructions given to us at our first meeting, and to make sure you understand each clause in your will/s.
Starting bid
Enjoy a glorious round of golf for 4 at Golden Eagle Golf Club in Pitt Meadows! With a value of over $300, this is a package you won't want to miss.
Starting bid
Donated by Loon Lake Lodge | A complimentary lunch and canoe experience for 10 people at Loon Lake Lodge and Retreat!
Starting bid
Donated by Hopcott Farms | Value $150 | A grill masters dream! Enjoy this Griller Beef Bundle including: 2 grilling steaks, 2 marinating steaks, 2lbs of Korean beef stir fry, 2lbs of Lean Ground Beef, 6 6oz beef patties, and 12 beef sausages.
Starting bid
Donated by Om the Practice | Value $250 |
Nurture your nervous system! Enjoy this 5 hour retreat in Vancouver, bringing together yoga and meditation, lecture and practice for techniques all designed to help you better regulate and nurture your nervous system. Leave feeling relaxed and armed with information and techniques to keep building your resilience.
For more information please visit this link https://www.omthepractice.com/event-details/nurture-your-nervous-system
Starting bid
Donated by MacDonald Meechan Notaries | value over $350 | Includes $100 gift certificate and a cozy basket
Starting bid
Donated by Chartwell Willow Retirement Community | Value over $200 | Sourced from Fern and Lily fine gifts, enjoy this hand crafted basket that includes a gift card to The Nut cafe in Maple Ridge among other treasures.
Starting bid
Donated by Markayting | Value $699 | Valid for Spring 2026, Fall 2026 or Winter 2027 intake.
Join our comprehensive online group course at Markayting School, designed to provide a holistic understanding of modern marketing principles and practices. This program covers all essential aspects of marketing, including strategy, branding, digital marketing, content creation, and social media management. Delivered over eight weeks through interactive Zoom sessions, this course is perfect for business owners, aspiring marketers, and anyone looking to enhance their marketing expertise.
For further info please visit this link: https://www.markayting.com/markayting-school-online-group-course-info
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