2026 RMH Dessert Evening Sponsors

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Includes: Diamond sponsor acknowledgment on the event web page and presentation; diamond sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.
Includes: platinum sponsor acknowledgment on the event web page and presentation; platinum sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.
Includes: gold sponsor acknowledgment on the event web page and presentation; gold sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.
Includes: silver sponsor acknowledgment on the event web page and presentation; silver sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.
Includes: bronze sponsor acknowledgment in the event presentation
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