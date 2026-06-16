Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre

Hosted by

Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre

About this event

2026 RMH Dessert Evening Sponsors

Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

Includes: Diamond sponsor acknowledgment on the event web page and presentation; diamond sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.

Platinum Sponsor
$750

Includes: platinum sponsor acknowledgment on the event web page and presentation; platinum sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Includes: gold sponsor acknowledgment on the event web page and presentation; gold sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Includes: silver sponsor acknowledgment on the event web page and presentation; silver sponsor social media post on the CAPCC-RMH Facebook page; opportunity to display your pop-up banner; reserved seating.

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Includes: bronze sponsor acknowledgment in the event presentation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!