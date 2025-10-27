2026 Robert Burns Dinner & Concert

Doors at the Yellowknife Elks Lodge will open at 6:00 p.m. (Seating is assigned, so no need to arrive early!) Dinner served at 7:00 p.m. followed by entertainment including Highland piping & drumming, traditional toasts, Highland dancing by the CK Dance Company, and presentation of the Scotty Trotter Memorial Award. Music also provided by Andrea Bettger and Ben Russo.