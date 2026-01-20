2026 Rotary District 5360 & 5370 Bonspiel Auction

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Starting bid
Donated by Beck's Kennels - https://www.beckskennels.com/
Value: $220
This experience is for two people. The total time required is about 1 to 1.5 hours, including explanation, piloting, and waiting time, but the actual sledding time is about 20 to 30 minutes.
Starting bid
Donated by Acasta HeliFlight - https://acastaheliflight.com/
Value: $900
This certificate entitles up to 5 passengers to take to the sky on a 20 minute helicopter flight-seeing tour over the City of Yellowknife in an Astar B2.
Starting bid
Donated by Aurora Village - https://auroravillage.com/
Value: $990
2-Nights Aurora-Viewing for 2 people
Nightly 4.5-hour tour includes
Roundtrip bus transfer from Yellowknife hotels to Auora Village
Use of cozy private teepee during the nights
Use of outdoor heated seats for viewing, hot beverages
A photo with aurora to take home
Starting bid
Donated by Arctic Duchess - https://www.arcticduchessadventures.com/
Value: $279
This Gift Cert is for booking 1 Private Sauna Getaway (2-4) people but with this booking you can bring up to 6 free of charge.
Starting bid
Donated by The Woodyard - https://nwtbrewingco.com/pages/the-woodyard
Value: $250
Gift card to be used at the Woodyard, a brewpub located in the heart of Yellowknife’s historic Old Town.
Starting bid
Donated by The Woodyard - https://nwtbrewingco.com/pages/the-woodyard
Value: $250
Gift card to be used at the Woodyard, a brewpub located in the heart of Yellowknife’s historic Old Town.
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