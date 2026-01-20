Hosted by

Rotary Club of Yellowknife

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Rotary District 5360 & 5370 Bonspiel Auction

Pick-up location

6008 Franklin Ave, Yellowknife, NT X0E, Canada

Drive Your Own Dog Team item
Drive Your Own Dog Team
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Beck's Kennels - https://www.beckskennels.com/


Value: $220


This experience is for two people. The total time required is about 1 to 1.5 hours, including explanation, piloting, and waiting time, but the actual sledding time is about 20 to 30 minutes.

Helicopter Sight-Seeing Tour item
Helicopter Sight-Seeing Tour
$500

Starting bid

Donated by Acasta HeliFlight - https://acastaheliflight.com/


Value: $900


This certificate entitles up to 5 passengers to take to the sky on a 20 minute helicopter flight-seeing tour over the City of Yellowknife in an Astar B2.

Northern Lights Viewing Experience item
Northern Lights Viewing Experience
$500

Starting bid

Donated by Aurora Village - https://auroravillage.com/


Value: $990


2-Nights Aurora-Viewing for 2 people

Nightly 4.5-hour tour includes

Roundtrip bus transfer from Yellowknife hotels to Auora Village

Use of cozy private teepee during the nights

Use of outdoor heated seats for viewing, hot beverages

A photo with aurora to take home

Private Sauna Getaway item
Private Sauna Getaway
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Arctic Duchess - https://www.arcticduchessadventures.com/


Value: $279


This Gift Cert is for booking 1 Private Sauna Getaway (2-4) people but with this booking you can bring up to 6 free of charge.

Gift Card for The Woodyard #1 item
Gift Card for The Woodyard #1
$100

Starting bid

Donated by The Woodyard - https://nwtbrewingco.com/pages/the-woodyard


Value: $250


Gift card to be used at the Woodyard, a brewpub located in the heart of Yellowknife’s historic Old Town.

Gift Card for The Woodyard #2 item
Gift Card for The Woodyard #2
$100

Starting bid

Donated by The Woodyard - https://nwtbrewingco.com/pages/the-woodyard


Value: $250


Gift card to be used at the Woodyard, a brewpub located in the heart of Yellowknife’s historic Old Town.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!