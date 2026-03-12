Welland Pelham Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Welland Pelham Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Ruby Awards

209 Tice Rd

Fonthill, ON L0S 1M0

General admission - ($50+HST)
$56.50

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