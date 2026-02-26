SHUSWAP CHILDREN'S ASSOCIATION

SHUSWAP CHILDREN'S ASSOCIATION

Sign-Up - Film Fest Volunteers - Wed. March 25, 2026

100 Hudson Ave NW

Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N5, Canada

Wed. March 25th - 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM (SCA Board Only)
Free

SCA Board Members Only – Ticket Takers & Attendance Tally

Time: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM (welcome to stay longer)


Responsibilities:

  • Open doors at 9:30 AM (or earlier if the setup is fully complete)
  • Greet attendees and collect tickets
  • Record attendance for each movie
    Needed: 2 Board Members
Wed. March 25th - 8:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Free

Information Table & Co-Volunteer Coordinator

Time:

  • March 25: 8:30 AM – 12:45 PM
    Responsibilities:
  • Welcome attendees and answer questions about SCA
  • Assist in coordinating and providing direction for volunteers
  • Sell Askew’s Cards & Bacon Bucks
    Needed: 1 volunteer
Wed. March 25 - 8:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Free

Set-Up & Snack Station Volunteers

Set-Up Time:

  • March 25: 8:30 AM – 11:15 AM
    Responsibilities:
  • Set up tables, chairs, popcorn, juice boxes, and snacks
  • Put up signage
  • During festival: 2 on popcorn, 1 on juice boxes
    Needed: 3 volunteers per day
Wed. March 25th - 9:15 AM – 11:15 AM
Free

Coffee & Water Volunteer

Pick up between 9:00 AM and 9:15 AM at Pink Cherry


Responsibilities:

  • Pick up coffee from Pink Cherry and bring to theatre
  • Serve coffee and water - assist at the snack table if needed
  • Return coffee urn back to Pink Cherry at 11:15 AM
    Needed: 1 volunteer per day
Wed. March 25 - 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Free

Floater – Booster Seat & Popcorn Helpers

Time: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Responsibilities:

  • Carry popcorn and booster seats for parents/caregivers
  • Mark off reserved seats for groups
  • Close theatre doors when movie starts
    Needed: 1–2 volunteers
Wed. March 25 11:15 AM – 12:45 PM
Free

Clean-Up & Closing Volunteers

Time: 11:15 AM – 12:45 PM
Responsibilities:

  • Put tables away, take down town signage, clean theatres after each movie
    March 28 ONLY – help will be needed to bring tables, chairs, and all SCA belongings back to our office
  • Needed: 8–10 volunteers per day

