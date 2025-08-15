ScotDance New Brunswick

2026 ScotDance New Brunswick Pre-Premier Highland Dance Competition

715 Priestman St

Fredericton, NB E3B 3B8, Canada

Primary (6 and under) - 2 dances or less
$25

16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees).

Primary (6 and under) - 3 dances or more
$48

Fling (4), 16 Pas de Basques, Pas de Basques & High Cuts, Sword (2+1) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Beginner
$48

Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Flora (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Novice
$48

Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Flora (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Intermediate
$48

Fling (4), Sword (2+1), ST (3+1), Laddie (4) Fees include mandatory surcharges (1.00 SDCCS and 5.00 SDNB fees)

Workshop (New Brunswick Dancers)
Free

May 5th workshop with Leah Sutton-Knowles 9 - 10AM at Saorsa Studio (336 NB-10 Richibucto Road, Fredericton) FREE for New Brunswick dancers ONLY. Dancers from other provinces may attend for a fee. Limited to the first 15 dancers.

Workshop (non-NB Dancers)
$20

May 5th workshop with Leah Sutton-Knowles 9 - 10AM at Saorsa Studio (336 NB-10 Richibucto Road, Fredericton) FREE for New Brunswick dancers ONLY. Dancers from other provinces may attend for a fee. Limited to the first 15 dancers.

Good Luck Program Message
$5

Add a good luck message to the program for your dancer! All proceeds will be go to the 2024 New Brunswick Representatives travelling to Kamloops, BC in July.

Trophy Sponsorship
$25

Sponsor a trophy! Your name will be recognized in the program. To sponsor in memory of someone, please email [email protected] with details. All donations will be provided with a charitable tax receipt.

Demonstration Event (Free - if you do not have a dance card)
Free

Try out the ropes of competition with no financial commitment! Perform Pas de Basque, Pas de Basque and Highcuts and/or the Fling (4).

Late Fee
$10

