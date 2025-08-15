2026 SDNB Provincial Championship and Pre-Premier Competition

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Name acknowledgement in Dance Program, 2 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt
Name acknowledgement in Dance Program, 2 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt
Name acknowledgement in Dance Program
Name acknowledgement in Dance Program, 3 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt
In the "additional donation" box below, put the amount you would like to donate. Name acknowledgement in Dance Program, 3 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt
In the "additional donation" box below, put the amount you would like to donate. Business card size ad in the Dance Program, 4 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt, One audio spot per day at the event, Name signage on sponsor board
In the "additional donation" box below, put the amount you would like to donate. Half page ad in the Dance Program, 5 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt, Two audio spots per day at the event, Name signage on sponsor board
In the "additional donation" box below, put the amount you would like to donate. Full page ad in the Dance Program, 10 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt, Four audio spots per day at the event, Name signage on sponsor board
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