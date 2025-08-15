ScotDance New Brunswick

Hosted by

ScotDance New Brunswick

About this event

2026 SDNB Provincial Championship and Pre-Premier Competition

Provincial Keeper Awards - Full Category Sponsorship
$145

Name acknowledgement in Dance Program, 2 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt

Provincial Medals - Full Category Sponsorship
$240

Name acknowledgement in Dance Program, 2 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt

Pre-Premier Trophy - Single Category Sponsorship
$25

Name acknowledgement in Dance Program

Pre-Premier Medals - Full Category Sponsorship
$300

Name acknowledgement in Dance Program, 3 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt

Merit Event Partner ($250 - $499)
Free

In the "additional donation" box below, put the amount you would like to donate. Name acknowledgement in Dance Program, 3 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt

Bronze Event Partner ($500 - $999)
Free

In the "additional donation" box below, put the amount you would like to donate. Business card size ad in the Dance Program, 4 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt, One audio spot per day at the event, Name signage on sponsor board

Silver Event Partner ($1,000 - $2,999)
Free

In the "additional donation" box below, put the amount you would like to donate. Half page ad in the Dance Program, 5 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt, Two audio spots per day at the event, Name signage on sponsor board

Gold Event Partner ($3,000 - $4,999)
Free

In the "additional donation" box below, put the amount you would like to donate. Full page ad in the Dance Program, 10 x competition entry pass, Name acknowledgement on the ScotDance New Brunswick website, Tax Receipt, Four audio spots per day at the event, Name signage on sponsor board

Add a donation for ScotDance New Brunswick

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!