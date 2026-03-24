2026 SFDS Spring Fair Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Capture your memories in a beautiful way!
Enjoy a 1-hour photo session with E‑Moments Photography — known as one of the best photography teams in the Lower Mainland for capturing authentic, heartfelt moments.
Choose the setting that fits your story: indoor studio or outdoor location — you name it! Whether it’s a family session, couple photos, graduation portraits, or updated family photos, this is the perfect way to freeze a special moment in time.
Perfect for:
Family portraits
Graduation photos
Milestone celebrations
Couples or engagement photos
Updated family photos for the year
Because the best memories deserve to be captured beautifully.
Place your bid and create memories that last a lifetime!
Starting bid
Get your crew matching in style! ❤️
Customized Shirts for Your Troop
Sizes: Kids to Adult XL
Generously donated by Cypress Express Services, this item includes custom-designed shirts for your troop with any design you choose. Perfect for creating something fun, meaningful, and totally unique.
Fun ideas to inspire your design:
Matching summer adventure shirts for your next trip
Camp or troop event shirts
Family reunion tees
Birthday or celebration shirts
Team spirit or club shirts
Turn your next outing into a memory with matching shirts everyone will love!
Get creative and place your bid!
Starting bid
Generously donated by Save-On-Foods Highgate, this gourmet snack basket is perfect for a cozy night in, a family movie night, or your next charcuterie spread.
Starting Bid: $50
Value: $125
Basket includes:
Sea salt & pepper kettle cooked peanuts
Dark chocolate almonds
Pickles
Baguette crisps
Fudge cookies
Breton crackers
Perrier sparkling water
Olives
Castello Camembert cheese
Plus: 2 × $25 gift cards to Save-On-Foods!
Why you’ll love it: Everything you need for the ultimate snack board is already here—just add friends (or keep it all for yourself!). Perfect for entertaining or elevating your next cozy night at home.
Place your bid and treat yourself to a delicious win!
Starting bid
Since 2004, Passion Floral has been brightening the Highgate community with beautiful blooms, lush plants, and thoughtfully designed arrangements. A beloved neighborhood flower shop, they’ve helped celebrate life’s big moments and everyday joys for over two decades.
Fun fact for bidders: Flowers aren’t just beautiful—they can boost mood, reduce stress, and brighten any space instantly. Imagine bringing that fresh floral energy into your home!
For all your plant and flower needs, be sure to visit Passion Floral at Highgate in Edmonds.
Bid generously and bring home something that will keep blooming long after the event!
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience! 🍝
Use this gift card to treat yourself and your loved ones to mouthwatering meals at The Old Spaghetti Factory, valid at any of their locations. From classic pasta dishes to hearty Italian-inspired meals, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Perfect for:
Family dinners
Date nights
Celebrations with friends
A cozy meal out without the hassle of cooking
Place your bid and savor a delightful meal on us!
Starting bid
Stock up and save on your next grocery run!
Enjoy a $200 gift card generously provided by Real Canadian Superstore Grandview, part of the Loblaw Companies Limited family.
Use it to fill your cart with groceries, household essentials, fresh produce, or even treats for your next gathering.
Great for:
Weekly grocery shopping
Stocking up for family meals
Party or event supplies
Everyday household essentials
A practical and valuable item everyone can use!
Value: $200
Place your bid and take home this grocery boost!
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate getaway with this $400 Stay, Play & Eat Package at Grand Villa Casino Burnaby. Treat yourself to a relaxing overnight stay at the Delta Burnaby Hotel, indulge in a delicious dining experience with a $150 gift certificate to Atlas Steak + Fish, and elevate the excitement with $100 in bonus play at the casino. Whether you’re planning a night out or a mini escape, this all-in-one package delivers comfort, great food, and thrilling entertainment in one unforgettable experience.
Starting bid
🏀 Vancouver Bandits – Tickets for 4 ($140 Value)
Get ready for high-energy, family-friendly basketball with the Vancouver Bandits! This exciting package includes four tickets, perfect for a fun night out cheering on one of the CEBL’s most dynamic teams.
Experience fast-paced action, incredible athleticism, and an electric game-day atmosphere that’s perfect for fans of all ages.
🎟️ Don’t miss your chance to score this unforgettable experience—bid now and bring your crew to the game!
Starting bid
✈️ Air North – $200 Ticket Voucher
Take to the skies with Air North, Yukon’s Airline! Known for its warm hospitality, complimentary meals, and exceptional service, Air North offers a uniquely Canadian travel experience connecting you to destinations across Western Canada and beyond.
This $200 ticket voucher is perfect for your next getaway—whether you’re planning a scenic escape to the Yukon or a convenient regional trip.
🌄 Bid now and start planning your next adventure with Air North!
Starting bid
🦁 BC Lions – 2 Tickets ($80 Value)
Experience the excitement of live CFL action with the BC Lions! Known for their rich history and passionate fan base, the Lions deliver thrilling football in an electric stadium atmosphere.
This package includes two tickets—perfect for a fun outing with a friend, family member, or fellow sports fan.
🏈 Bid now for your chance to cheer on the BC Lions and be part of the game-day energy!
Starting bid
⚾ Vancouver Canadians – 4 Tickets ($140 Value)
Enjoy a classic summer experience with the Vancouver Canadians, one of the city’s most beloved baseball teams! From exciting on-field action to family-friendly entertainment, a game at Nat Bailey Stadium is the perfect outing for fans of all ages.
This package includes four tickets—bring your friends or family and soak in the fun, food, and lively ballpark atmosphere.
🌭 Don’t miss your chance to catch a game—bid now and cheer on the Canadians!
Starting bid
🎨 Vancouver Art Gallery Admission for 2 ($70 Value) - 18 and under FREE
Immerse yourself in world-class art at the Vancouver Art Gallery! This package includes admission for two, giving you access to inspiring exhibitions featuring both historical and contemporary works from local and international artists.
Whether you’re planning a cultural date or a creative outing with a friend, this is the perfect opportunity to explore one of Canada’s premier art institutions.
🖼️ Bid now and experience the beauty of art in the heart of Vancouver!
Starting bid
Power facial ($95 value)
a deep cleansing facial
time: 45 minutes
This core workout is the perfect way to maintain your skin care groove.
what is included
personalized skin consultation
a neck & shoulder or an arm & hand massage – you choose!
extractions to remove any blemishes or congestion
customized facial mask
facial message to improve skin circulation
benefits
The power facial removes dead skin cells, extract blemishes and congestion from pores and enhances your skin's ability to absorb skin care products.
who can receive it
The power facial is for everyone, including women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Available at their South Surrey location 15745 126 Croydon Dr
Starting bid
✨ Huntrix-Themed Gift Basket ✨
Generously donated by Busybee creates. Get ready to bid on this fun and vibrant Huntrix-themed basket, perfect for any fan or collector 💖
🎁 Includes:
• 1 x 20 oz tumblers ($42 each)
• 1 sticker bundles ($10 each)
• 1 wrap-around mugs ($20 each)
💫 Total retail value: $72
This bundle is packed with colorful, character-inspired goodies that are sure to stand out!
Place your bids and don’t miss your chance to take home this amazing set 🎉 Photo is a visual representation of the basket but the contents are what was indicated above
Starting bid
✨ Huntrix-Themed Gift Basket ✨
Generously donated by Busybee creates. Get ready to bid on this fun and vibrant Huntrix-themed basket, perfect for any fan or collector 💖
🎁 Includes:
• 1 x 20 oz tumblers ($42 each)
• 1 sticker bundles ($10 each)
• 1 wrap-around mugs ($20 each)
💫 Total retail value: $72
This bundle is packed with colorful, character-inspired goodies that are sure to stand out!
Place your bids and don’t miss your chance to take home this amazing set 🎉 Photo is a visual representation of the basket but the contents are what was indicated above
Starting bid
🎟️ Silent Auction Item: Family Fun Awaits! 🎉
Donated by Central City Fun Park.
Enjoy double the excitement with two $25 Fun Passes to Central City Fun Park! From arcade games and rides to thrilling attractions, this prize is perfect for kids, teens, and the young at heart. 🕹️🎢
Whether you're planning a fun family outing, a hangout with friends, or a special treat, these passes will help create unforgettable memories filled with laughter and excitement.
Bid now and bring home the fun while supporting a great cause! 🙌
Starting bid
🍞 Treat Yourself to Something Delicious! 🍰
Enjoy a $25 gift card to Breka Bakery & Café — the perfect stop for freshly baked pastries, artisan breads, cakes, and quality coffee. Whether you're craving a sweet treat or a cozy café experience, this prize is sure to satisfy.
Bid now and indulge in something special while supporting our cause! 💛
Starting bid
" a local favorite with a long history in the restaurant industry. Now, 35 plus years after serving up their very first dish, Anducci's is proud to bring their signature products directly into your kitchen. Staying true to their Italian heritage and commitment to uncompromising quality, they are delighted to offer a delicious line of classic and innovative Italian flavours you can enjoy at home and share with the people you love. Contents of the basket are : Artichoke spread
Creamy pesto pasta sauce
Hot Headed Brother Pasta Sauce
Fig infused balsamic
Greek oregano lemon dipping sauce
Veggie puree
Dried pasta- Pasta Mista and Linguine
Bread crumbs
Coffee
Olive salad
Hot muffuletta
Starting bid
✨ Love, Laughter & 360 Memories! ✨
Choose Happy Pixel Photo Booths 360 Experience to capture every unforgettable moment. 💍🎉
Guests will have an absolute blast striking poses, dancing, and creating epic slow-motion videos that will make the night even more magical. 🥂 From laughter-filled spins to picture-perfect twirls, your celebration will have it all!
Starting bid
Feeling Lucky, Bublé? 🎤✨
Get ready to swing into something special with this swoon-worthy Michael Bublé signed collection! Featuring autographed albums and shirts from the king of smooth, this package is basically a front-row seat to charm, charisma, and killer vocals—minus the ticket lines.
Whether you’re a die-hard fan, a casual crooner, or just someone who appreciates a little extra sparkle in their life, this is your chance to own a piece of Bublé magic. Display it, brag about it, maybe even sing along to it (we won’t judge).
Go ahead—put in a bid and make it feeling good all over again. 🎶
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a spa-worthy skincare experience with this beautifully curated Riversol 15-Day Sample Kit Gift Basket. This set is perfect for anyone looking to refresh and nourish their skin.
Designed especially for sensitive skin, the Riversol system was developed by dermatologist Dr. Rivers and features a complete routine to cleanse, hydrate, and restore. This basket includes a 15-day supply of core skincare essentials such as a cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and glycolic peel, along with bonus items to elevate your self-care ritual.
You’ll also find full-size and deluxe samples like a Hydrating Cream Cleanser, Daily Moisturizing Cream, Eye Repair Treatment, Redness Calming Mask, and a luxurious Body Lotion, plus a soft washable headband to complete your at-home spa experience.
Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic, Riversol products are known for their gentle yet effective formulas—making this an ideal gift for all skin types, especially those with sensitivity concerns.
Whether you’re indulging yourself or gifting someone else, this basket delivers a touch of everyday luxury and radiant results.
Starting bid
🌿 Silent Auction: Healthy Skin Starter Kit 🌿
Elevate your skincare routine with this curated set of dermatologist-recommended essentials. Includes premium products from La Roche-Posay, Vichy, Alastin, and SkinCeuticals, plus a Pacific Derm Laser Genesis treatment gift certificate worth $350
Perfect for glowing, healthy skin and a little self-care.
Starting bid
🎉 $50 Gift Certificate – Birthday Party Package 🎉
Make your child’s next birthday unforgettable with this $50 gift certificate toward a fun-filled party at Vancouver All Star Cheer!
Known for their high-energy and inclusive environment, Vancouver All Star Cheer offers exciting birthday party packages that include guided activities, games, and access to their professional cheer and tumbling facilities. It’s the perfect way to celebrate with friends while staying active and having a blast!
Whether your child is new to cheer or already loves it, this experience guarantees smiles, laughter, and lasting memories.
Book your party here:
https://www.vancouverallstarcheer.com/poco/birthday-parties/
🎈 Bid now and give the gift of an unforgettable celebration!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!