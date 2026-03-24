2026 SFDS Spring Fair Silent Auction

Capture your memories in a beautiful way!

Enjoy a 1-hour photo session with E‑Moments Photography — known as one of the best photography teams in the Lower Mainland for capturing authentic, heartfelt moments.

Choose the setting that fits your story: indoor studio or outdoor location — you name it! Whether it’s a family session, couple photos, graduation portraits, or updated family photos, this is the perfect way to freeze a special moment in time.

Perfect for:

Family portraits

Graduation photos

Milestone celebrations

Couples or engagement photos

Updated family photos for the year

Because the best memories deserve to be captured beautifully.

Place your bid and create memories that last a lifetime!