SHE WEARS WORTH

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SHE WEARS WORTH

About this event

2026 SHE WEARS WORTH Conference

1771 Pembina Hwy

Winnipeg, MB R3T 2G6, Canada

Early Bird - Individual
$85
Available until Jul 1

Available May 1st- June 30th! Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, snacks and break out sessions

Early Bird - Group (free leader ticket for every 5 teens)
$80
Available until Jul 1

Available May 1st - June 30th! For groups of 5 or more - $5 discount per ticket AND A FREE LEADER ticket for ever 5 teen's attending.


**After putting 5 or more youth tickets in your cart, please add a leader ticket and use code FREELEADER to access the leader ticket at $0.


Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, break out sessions & a snack coupon!

LEADER Individual
$85
Available until Jul 1

Every leader needs to be accounted for and must purchase a ticket. IF YOU ARE BRINGING A GROUP of 5+, this ticket will be $0.

**After putting 5 or more youth tickets in your cart, please add a leader ticket and use code FREELEADER to access the leader ticket at $0.


Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, snacks and break out sessions.

Individual - Regular Rate
$115

Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, break out sessions & a snack coupon! Please reach out for sponsorship opportunities.

Group - Regular Rate (free leader ticket for every 5 teens)
$105

For groups of 5 or more - $10 discount per ticket AND A FREE LEADER ticket for ever 5 teen's attending.


**After putting 5 or more youth tickets in your cart, please add a leader ticket and use code FREELEADER to access the leader ticket at $0.


Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, break out sessions & a snack coupon!

SPONSORED TICKET
$90

We have a growing list of teens who are eager to attend the conference but simply can’t afford the cost. By purchasing a sponsored ticket, you’re giving one of these girls the opportunity to experience a weekend that could truly transform her life—!

Add a donation for SHE WEARS WORTH

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!