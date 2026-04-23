2026 SHE WEARS WORTH Conference

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About this event
Available May 1st- June 30th! Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, snacks and break out sessions
Available May 1st - June 30th! For groups of 5 or more - $5 discount per ticket AND A FREE LEADER ticket for ever 5 teen's attending.
**After putting 5 or more youth tickets in your cart, please add a leader ticket and use code FREELEADER to access the leader ticket at $0.
Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, break out sessions & a snack coupon!
Every leader needs to be accounted for and must purchase a ticket. IF YOU ARE BRINGING A GROUP of 5+, this ticket will be $0.
**After putting 5 or more youth tickets in your cart, please add a leader ticket and use code FREELEADER to access the leader ticket at $0.
Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, snacks and break out sessions.
Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, break out sessions & a snack coupon! Please reach out for sponsorship opportunities.
For groups of 5 or more - $10 discount per ticket AND A FREE LEADER ticket for ever 5 teen's attending.
**After putting 5 or more youth tickets in your cart, please add a leader ticket and use code FREELEADER to access the leader ticket at $0.
Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, break out sessions & a snack coupon!
We have a growing list of teens who are eager to attend the conference but simply can’t afford the cost. By purchasing a sponsored ticket, you’re giving one of these girls the opportunity to experience a weekend that could truly transform her life—!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!