2026 SHE WEARS WORTH Conference

Available May 1st - June 30th! For groups of 5 or more - $5 discount per ticket AND A FREE LEADER ticket for ever 5 teen's attending.





**After putting 5 or more youth tickets in your cart, please add a leader ticket and use code FREELEADER to access the leader ticket at $0.





Ticket includes: admission, welcome bag, lunch Saturday, break out sessions & a snack coupon!