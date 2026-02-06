2026 Sickkids Fired Up Gala - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Dream is an original artwork by internationally renowned artist Birol Joyce depicting a winter landscape, with a young girl on a swing hanging from a barren tree. There's an ethereal haziness to the young girl, suggesting the recollection of a dream, or a memory of long ago. This sense of a wistful, hazy recollection is emphasized by the lavender and purple undertones of the grey dress, the swirling remnants of a colour now forgotten… a memory of a memory. Dream speaks to something we all share.
Dream - $20,000
Gallery Canvas (Profile 1.5”)
Size: 30" x 40"
Medium: Oil
Optional: Modern Floating Frame
Starting bid
Limited edition hand embellished artwork on canvas, autographed by William Shatner and portraying an abstract portrait of his spirit.
Hand-signed by Canadian artist Greg Angus
Title: New Frontier 40” x40” edition of 79 includes a certificate of authenticity from the publisher Framed
Value $5000
Starting bid
Cityscape 2
24 x 40 inches
Oil on canvas
2025
Value $500
Wendy Lu is a Hard of Hearing, Taiwan-born, Toronto-based multimedia artist whose practice spans drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media, and digital art. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts from York University. Her work combines craftsmanship, expertise, imagination, and experimentation, applying diverse techniques across mediums. Proficient in acrylics, oils, watercolour, gouache, pencils, and markers, she creates layered, textured imagery through collage, glazing, impasto, and assemblage. Blending realism, surrealism, and abstraction, Wendy establishes a distinctive artistic voice that bridges traditions with contemporary expression, offering imaginative perspectives shaped by her lived experience, versatile skills, and creative vision.
Art is powerful, experiential and experimental. I would like to make a positive difference in people’s lives, advocate for social change and build better communities. My hearing journey helps me to be confident, strong, brave, and courageous. I am optimistic about my great strengths to express my creative imagination and overcome my hearing disability with perseverance. I use my creative expressions to raise awareness about social issues, inspire positive transformations, explore how artistic endeavors contribute to activism, promote awareness, and ignite meaningful conversations. I use art as a tool for social awareness to express my creative concepts, bolster my confidence and strengthen my mental health. I strive to improve the quality of my artworks with my strong work ethics, superb abilities, unique styles, versatile techniques, and excellent skills. I hope that my artworks will increase awareness of accessibility issues, bring harmony to diverse communities and encourage businesses to be accessible for people with disabilities.
Starting bid
Naturescape 1
30 x 30 inches
Oil & Acrylic on canvas
2025
Value $500
Wendy Lu is a Hard of Hearing, Taiwan-born, Toronto-based multimedia artist whose practice spans drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media, and digital art. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts from York University. Her work combines craftsmanship, expertise, imagination, and experimentation, applying diverse techniques across mediums. Proficient in acrylics, oils, watercolour, gouache, pencils, and markers, she creates layered, textured imagery through collage, glazing, impasto, and assemblage. Blending realism, surrealism, and abstraction, Wendy establishes a distinctive artistic voice that bridges traditions with contemporary expression, offering imaginative perspectives shaped by her lived experience, versatile skills, and creative vision.
Art is powerful, experiential and experimental. I would like to make a positive difference in people’s lives, advocate for social change and build better communities. My hearing journey helps me to be confident, strong, brave, and courageous. I am optimistic about my great strengths to express my creative imagination and overcome my hearing disability with perseverance. I use my creative expressions to raise awareness about social issues, inspire positive transformations, explore how artistic endeavors contribute to activism, promote awareness, and ignite meaningful conversations. I use art as a tool for social awareness to express my creative concepts, bolster my confidence and strengthen my mental health. I strive to improve the quality of my artworks with my strong work ethics, superb abilities, unique styles, versatile techniques, and excellent skills. I hope that my artworks will increase awareness of accessibility issues, bring harmony to diverse communities and encourage businesses to be accessible for people with disabilities.
Starting bid
Naturescape 2
30 x 30 inches
Oil & Acrylic on canvas
2025
Value $500
Wendy Lu is a Hard of Hearing, Taiwan-born, Toronto-based multimedia artist whose practice spans drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media, and digital art. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts from York University. Her work combines craftsmanship, expertise, imagination, and experimentation, applying diverse techniques across mediums. Proficient in acrylics, oils, watercolour, gouache, pencils, and markers, she creates layered, textured imagery through collage, glazing, impasto, and assemblage. Blending realism, surrealism, and abstraction, Wendy establishes a distinctive artistic voice that bridges traditions with contemporary expression, offering imaginative perspectives shaped by her lived experience, versatile skills, and creative vision.
Art is powerful, experiential and experimental. I would like to make a positive difference in people’s lives, advocate for social change and build better communities. My hearing journey helps me to be confident, strong, brave, and courageous. I am optimistic about my great strengths to express my creative imagination and overcome my hearing disability with perseverance. I use my creative expressions to raise awareness about social issues, inspire positive transformations, explore how artistic endeavors contribute to activism, promote awareness, and ignite meaningful conversations. I use art as a tool for social awareness to express my creative concepts, bolster my confidence and strengthen my mental health. I strive to improve the quality of my artworks with my strong work ethics, superb abilities, unique styles, versatile techniques, and excellent skills. I hope that my artworks will increase awareness of accessibility issues, bring harmony to diverse communities and encourage businesses to be accessible for people with disabilities.
Starting bid
Naturescape 7
30 x 30 inches
Acrylic on canvas
2025
Value $500
Wendy Lu is a Hard of Hearing, Taiwan-born, Toronto-based multimedia artist whose practice spans drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media, and digital art. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts from York University. Her work combines craftsmanship, expertise, imagination, and experimentation, applying diverse techniques across mediums. Proficient in acrylics, oils, watercolour, gouache, pencils, and markers, she creates layered, textured imagery through collage, glazing, impasto, and assemblage. Blending realism, surrealism, and abstraction, Wendy establishes a distinctive artistic voice that bridges traditions with contemporary expression, offering imaginative perspectives shaped by her lived experience, versatile skills, and creative vision.
Art is powerful, experiential and experimental. I would like to make a positive difference in people’s lives, advocate for social change and build better communities. My hearing journey helps me to be confident, strong, brave, and courageous. I am optimistic about my great strengths to express my creative imagination and overcome my hearing disability with perseverance. I use my creative expressions to raise awareness about social issues, inspire positive transformations, explore how artistic endeavors contribute to activism, promote awareness, and ignite meaningful conversations. I use art as a tool for social awareness to express my creative concepts, bolster my confidence and strengthen my mental health. I strive to improve the quality of my artworks with my strong work ethics, superb abilities, unique styles, versatile techniques, and excellent skills. I hope that my artworks will increase awareness of accessibility issues, bring harmony to diverse communities and encourage businesses to be accessible for people with disabilities.
Starting bid
The Flow of Love
30 x 30 inches
Acrylic on canvas
2024
Value $500
Wendy Lu is a Hard of Hearing, Taiwan-born, Toronto-based multimedia artist whose practice spans drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, mixed media, and digital art. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Arts from York University. Her work combines craftsmanship, expertise, imagination, and experimentation, applying diverse techniques across mediums. Proficient in acrylics, oils, watercolour, gouache, pencils, and markers, she creates layered, textured imagery through collage, glazing, impasto, and assemblage. Blending realism, surrealism, and abstraction, Wendy establishes a distinctive artistic voice that bridges traditions with contemporary expression, offering imaginative perspectives shaped by her lived experience, versatile skills, and creative vision.
Art is powerful, experiential and experimental. I would like to make a positive difference in people’s lives, advocate for social change and build better communities. My hearing journey helps me to be confident, strong, brave, and courageous. I am optimistic about my great strengths to express my creative imagination and overcome my hearing disability with perseverance. I use my creative expressions to raise awareness about social issues, inspire positive transformations, explore how artistic endeavors contribute to activism, promote awareness, and ignite meaningful conversations. I use art as a tool for social awareness to express my creative concepts, bolster my confidence and strengthen my mental health. I strive to improve the quality of my artworks with my strong work ethics, superb abilities, unique styles, versatile techniques, and excellent skills. I hope that my artworks will increase awareness of accessibility issues, bring harmony to diverse communities and encourage businesses to be accessible for people with disabilities.
Starting bid
Single Abstract Painting
“Stuck in Time” by Artist Tetyana Bibik
30” x 24”
Mixed Media on Canvas
Value: $3500
ART BY TETYANA BIBIK INC is a mural and fine art company based in Toronto, specializing in large scale hand-painted custom artwork for residential, commercial and public spaces painted by artist Tetyana Bibik.
Starting bid
Artage Portaits will capture your family priceless moment into a one-of-a-kind art piece for your home
Starting bid
At Artage Portraits, we capture your furry friends in all their adorable glory—from playful pups to picture-perfect poses! We turn your love for pets' memorable moments into luxury art
Starting bid
Luxury Pet Portrait Experience by Two Saints Photography
Niagara’s Award-Winning Pet Photographer
This exclusive experience includes a custom outdoor pet photography session designed around your dog’s personality and your vision. From the very beginning, thoughtful attention is given to location, light, and comfort, ensuring a relaxed and joyful experience for both pets and their people.
Your session includes:
This is more than a photo session — it’s a chance to create timeless artwork that honours the connection you share with your pet.
Total value: $695
The session must be booked within 12 months. The session is NOT transferable. Artwork and digital purchased separately using credit.
Starting bid
Voucher for a 2 hours in-person or online interior design consultation for homes or business property anywhere in GTA
Renao Design Studio is a boutique interior design firm offering full-service interior and architectural design. We create spaces that balance visual elegance and emotional comfort, delivering interiors that are not only beautiful, but deeply functional and meaningful
Starting bid
Travel Planning Services for any destination of choice (up to two weeks)
Unique & Personalized Trips and Experiences Designed by Leila Lavaee for A Worry-free Luxury Travel
We are a boutique travel concierge and full-service agency to create once-in-a-lifetime travels and experiences for you
Starting bid
A 1-hour private studio session with Jérôme Scullin - an award-recognized portrait photographer.
A perfect gift for families with up to 4 children (ages 1+), includes a 12x12” handcrafted black-and-white fine art portrait
Starting bid
A 1-hour private studio session with Jérôme Scullin - an award-recognized portrait photographer.
A perfect gift for families with up to 4 children (ages 1+) and at least one parent, includes a 12x12” handcrafted black-and-white fine art portrait
Starting bid
At Eloquence Medical Aesthetics, our advanced laser treatments use state-of-the-art technology to safely and effectively address a range of skin concerns from unwanted hair and wrinkles to pigmentation and vascular issues. Whether you're looking for long-term hair removal or skin rejuvenation, our medical-grade lasers deliver visible, lasting results with minimal downtime.
Eloquence Medical Aesthetics is proud to support the SickKids Fired Up Gala and the incredible work being done for children and their families.
Our Vaughan-based medical aesthetics clinic is led by Afsaneh Ahmadi, RN, and is dedicated to providing safe, medical-grade laser treatments with natural, results-driven outcomes.
The $1,000 gift certificate is valid toward a customized laser treatment package. Consultation required. Appointment necessary. Non-transferable and not redeemable for cash.
Starting bid
The Botox package (50 units) valued at $500
At Injex Beauty, we offer advanced wrinkle reduction treatments designed to soften fine lines, smooth deep creases, and restore a youthful glow. Our expert team specializes in safe and effective anti-wrinkle injections that deliver natural results without surgery or long recovery times.
Say goodbye to fine lines with our gentle, non-invasive, and deep wrinkle treatments — designed to keep your natural beauty shining through. Ideal for those beginning to notice expression lines, this wrinkle treatment helps relax targeted muscles, gently smoothing wrinkles while preserving your authentic expressions.
Starting bid
Full Syringe of Dermal Filler Valued $750
Lift, smooth, and define with precision. From lips to cheeks to under-eyes, our advanced dermal fillers treatment restore volume and harmony—for a naturally refined, refreshed look.
Starting bid
Imbued with endless styling potential, this double-sided pendant features faceted Rainbow Moonstone and Midnight Blue gemstones with Pavé detailing. A statement on its own, this piece also plays well with other stackable chains
Metal: DD Signature high-polish gold finish over high-quality brass.
Gemstone: Double-sided Rainbow Moonstone (Semi-Precious) and Midnight Blue (Man-Made).
Chain Length: 14" - 32" (adjustable)
Pendant Width: 0.63" / 16mm
Starting bid
The Signature Large Knockout Studs feature multi-faceted, brilliant-cut gemstones that make an impact for both day and night.
Designed for day or night with high polish gold-plated brass.
Gemstone diameter ~10 mm.
Starting bid
What sets the Naturescope apart is the insect wings that are inside the inner wheel.
“The Naturescope is made with the back wheel closest to the optic field content consisting of two discs of wafer thin glass, between which is sandwiched all manner of things from nature. For example I use insect parts, particularly butterfly wings, blossoms from flowers, leaves from trees… I was thinking of using feathers but haven’t done any of those yet.” John Cooper.
Starting bid
Seeing Stars Kaleidoscope has a diamond shaped barrel with a closed eyepiece. By spinning the wheels, the viewer is dazzled by glorious Stars! Hence, Seeing Stars!
“The seeing Stars the seeing stars is my favourite Kaleidoscope of all my Kaleidoscope designs. It is an elongated diamond with one stem coming out at the apex of the point of the diamond. I like it because as you spin the wheels there forms a star shape on each corner so there are two stars; these morph into pentagrams as it expands: one expands while the other contracts… it’s quite beautiful!” – John Cooper
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 15 1/2
Chest: 36-38
Waist: 35-37
Bottom: 36-38
Sleeve length from center back: 34 1/4
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 16
Chest: 37-39
Waist: 36-38
Bottom: 37-38
Sleeve length from center back: 35
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 16 1/2
Chest: 39-42
Waist: 38-40
Bottom: 39-42
Sleeve length from center back: 35 3/4
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 17
Chest: 42-44
Waist: 41-43
Bottom: 42-44
Sleeve length from center back: 36 3/4
Starting bid
Luxurious and expertly designed, the ALAZ dress shirt effortlessly elevates any outfit. Thoughtfully crafted in Turkey, this high quality cotton Sateen dress shirt is perfectly tailored with a comfortable slim fit - ideal for formal and casual occasions.
A versatile addition to any wardrobe, the ALAZ is a staple for every style.
The attention to detail is unmatched - from a cuff that can be buttoned or cufflinked to a balanced spread collar. With a 3mm edge stitch on both and its wrinkle resistant quality allows for a lasting polished look.
Measurements
Neck: 17 1/2
Chest: 44-46
Waist: 43-45
Bottom: 44-46
Sleeve length from center back: 37 1/2
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 15 1/2
Chest: 39-41
Waist: 37-39
Bottom: 39-41
Sleeve length from center back: 34 1/2
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 16
Chest: 41-43
Waist: 39-41
Bottom: 41-43
Sleeve length from center back: 35 1/2
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 16 1/2
Chest: 42-44
Waist: 40-42
Bottom: 42-44
Sleeve length from center back: 36
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 17
Chest: 44-46
Waist: 42-44
Bottom: 44-46
Sleeve length from center back: 37
Starting bid
Designed with comfort in mind, the tailoring of the KAYRA makes this dress shirt a must have for your wardrobe.
Made from 100% high quality Aegean cotton, the soft feel of the Sateen fabric and the relaxed fit, makes it easy to wear all day and all night.
Paired with jeans or under a suit jacket, the versatility of the KAYRA keeps up with every potential look and style.
Breathable and lightweight material, it can be worn all year round. With a detailed placket it will make a statement on its own or as part of a layered look.
Measurements
Neck: 17 1/2
Chest: 46-48
Waist: 44-46
Bottom: 46-48
Sleeve length from center back: 37 1/2
Starting bid
Set of 4 includes:
Retail Value $67
Starting bid
A guided 31-day emotional transformation journal designed to help individuals develop emotional awareness, identify triggers, process emotions, and build healthier emotional responses through daily prompts and reflective exercises
Retail Value $40
Starting bid
Join The L&O Matcha Club with this gorgeous bundle of goods with everything you need to live your best Matcha Girly life!
The Matcha Girly Starter Pack includes:
Value $135
Starting bid
Title: Metal Sphere Silver Edition
Medium: Acrylic and mixed media on wooden panel
Size: 30 x 30 inches
Value: $20,000
Metal Sphere Silver Edition is part of an exceptionally limited series of only five works created in this scale, marking a rare and unrepeatable moment within the artist’s evolving body of work. No prints or reproductions will be produced, preserving its integrity and quiet exclusivity as a true original.
Layered in acrylic and mixed media on wooden panel, the piece reflects a thoughtful balance of material texture and restrained strength. Once placed, it will not be recreated, making this a meaningful opportunity to acquire a singular work from this series.
Mais Al-Sheikhly is a Toronto based contemporary artist originally from Baghdad whose work resists categorization and transcends trend. Shaped by her journey between cultures, she has developed a visual language that is entirely her own, one that cannot be imitated, substituted, or mistaken.
Her layered abstractions carry a rare presence, emerging from a process that is both deeply personal and technically deliberate. Each work feels inevitable yet unrepeatable, existing as a singular moment in her evolving practice. In a contemporary landscape often defined by repetition, her voice remains distinctive, refined, and enduring.
Starting bid
Titled ‘Not For Every One.’
Size: 24 x 30 x 1.5 inches
Materials: Acrylic, textured mediums, and metallic detailing on deep profile canvas.
This original artwork explores individuality, strength, and the courage to exist unapologetically.
Retail Value: $850
ANKAS Creations is a Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist creating emotionally textured works that explore identity, resilience, and feminine power. Each piece is original and handcrafted with layered mediums and intentional symbolism.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate Value: $700
This certificate includes a curated family portrait session designed to feel effortless and look timeless. Expect natural direction, beautiful light, and a gallery that tells your family’s story.
Includes
• Pre-session planning (wardrobe + location guidance)
• Family photo session in Toronto / GTA
• Professionally edited image gallery delivered online
Redeem by: December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Olivine Women premium naturally cooling bamboo Loungewear set Value 157$
Milena Boo was created for women, by a woman, with a vision for creating positive change in other women's lives offering them naturally cooling and ultra-soft bamboo clothing that supports both their style and well-being.cause true luxury is How you feel ! And as a mother Of three boys,SickKids holds a deeply special place in our family’s heart. And this is a small contribution to support the vital work they do for children and families.
Starting bid
$400 toward any Laser Treatment (Laser Hair Removal, Intense Pulsed Light, Spider Veins, Photo Dynamic Therapy, Pixel)
Plus
$200 toward Aqua Peel or Oxygen Microdermabrasion Face, Neck and Décolleté Treatments
This will also include:
Physician Consultation
Professional Skin Analysis & Product Consultation
Professional Make-Up Application
Total Value: $600.00
Starting bid
$350 towards Botox Treatment
This will also include:
Physician Consultation
Professional Skin Analysis & Product Consultation
Professional Make-Up Application
Starting bid
$350 towards a Filler or PRP Treatment
*excluding Fillers Nose
This will also include:
Physician Consultation
Professional Skin Analysis & Product Consultation
Professional Make-Up Application
Total Value: $350.00
Starting bid
"Butterfly Heart" Artwork by Dani Yakopolous
Value $6500
Starting bid
A statement of strength and grace, this striking one-shoulder couture gown is crafted in luminous crimson satin, designed to capture light and movement with every step.
Elegant yet powerful, this piece embodies confidence, resilience, and beauty a tribute to the brave hearts of SickKids.
One-of-a-kind design
Hand-finished couture detailing
Structured bodice with sculptural shoulder
Luxurious satin with dramatic movement
Designed and created by Maya Charbin
Estimated Value: $3,500 CAD
Starting bid
The Nolita Crossbody is an evening essential designed with understated elegance. Handcrafted in the USA from sustainably sourced wild American Alligator, its compact silhouette is accented by a polished gold chain strap that adjusts for the perfect fit. Inside, a supple lamb leather lining conceals six card slots and a zip pocket, ensuring organization without bulk. Designed to complement stylish outings, the Nolita balances practicality and refinement, making it a versatile accessory for both classy days and elevated evenings.
Starting bid
Silver Membership Luxury Matchmaking Service by Lyons Elite Matchmaking
Value $55000
Our luxury matchmaking services are highly personalized and discreet. Each client undergoes a thorough screening and consultation process to ensure alignment in values, lifestyle, and relationship goals.
The Silver Membership is subject to a private consultation and mutual acceptance process to maintain the integrity and quality of our curated network.
This package is designed for individuals genuinely seeking a committed, long-term relationship
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!