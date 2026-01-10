MSA Concordia

Hosted by

MSA Concordia

About this event

2026 - Ski Trip

1501 Ch du Mont-Gabriel

Sainte-Adèle, QC J8B 2J9, Canada

Admission + Lift (Brother)
$70

This provides you admission only and the lift for brothers.

Admission + Lift (Sister)
$70

This provides you admission only and the lift for sisters.

Admission + Lift + Rental (Brother)
$100

This provides you admission, lift and ski rentals for brothers.

Admission + Lift + Rental (Sister)
$100

This provides you admission, lift and ski rentals for sisters.

Admission + Lift + Rental + Lesson (Brother)
$120

This provides you with admission, lift, ski rentals and lesson for brothers.

Admission + Lift + Rental + Lesson (Sister)
$120

This provides you with admission, lift, ski rentals and a lesson for sisters.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!