2026 Snowarama Registration

What does your registration include?





Food & Beverages Along the Ride: Enjoy refreshments as you ride the scenic 80 km trail led by Western Snow Riders.

Food & Entertainment After the Ride: Relax with a delicious hot lunch and enjoy entertainment at Pineridge Cabins and Campground lounge.

Fundraising Prizes: You’ll have the chance to win some incredible prizes as you raise funds for our organization.

2026 Snowarama Event Crest: Commemorate your participation with a special event crest to remember the day!