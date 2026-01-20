2026 Snowarama Registration

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About this event
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What does your registration include?
Food & Beverages Along the Ride: Enjoy refreshments as you ride the scenic 80 km trail led by Western Snow Riders.
Food & Entertainment After the Ride: Relax with a delicious hot lunch and enjoy entertainment at Pineridge Cabins and Campground lounge.
Fundraising Prizes: You’ll have the chance to win some incredible prizes as you raise funds for our organization.
2026 Snowarama Event Crest: Commemorate your participation with a special event crest to remember the day!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!