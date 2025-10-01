2026 Sponsors ABI Conference

Full page advertisement in BIAWE’s Conference program.
Half page advertisement in BIAWE's "Step Ahead" Newsletter for one year (four editions).
Pre-Conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship in BIAWE's website and social media
for one year. (Please email your logo/ads to [email protected])
Recognition in the Conference opening and closing remarks
Recognition as luncheon sponsor.
An Exhibitor Table and four registrations at the Conference.
Two invitations to the June 4, 2026 Speaker- Board Dinner.
Half page advertisement in BIAWE’s Conference program
Half page advertisement in BIAWE's "Step Ahead" Newsletter for two editions in one year.
Pre-Conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship in BIAWE's website and social media
for six months. (Please email your logo/ads to [email protected]
Recognition of your sponsorship in the Conference opening and closing remarks.
Recognition as breakfast sponsor.
An Exhibitor table and two registrations at the Conference.
Quarter page advertisement in BIAWE’s Conference program
Quarter page advertisement in the "Step Ahead" newsletter for one edition
Pre-Conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship in BIAWE's website and social media
for three months. (Please email your logo/ads to [email protected])
Recognition of your sponsorship in the Conference during opening and closing remarks.
An Exhibitor table and two registrations at the Conference.
Recognition of your donation in the Conference program.
An Exhibitor table with two attendees at the Conference.
Pre-Conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship in BIAWE's website and social media
for one month. (Please email your logo/ads to [email protected])
Includes 8x10 table, two attendee passes, breakfast, lunch, and parking.
