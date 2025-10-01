2026 Sponsors ABI Conference

Gold Sponsor
CA$7,500

Full page advertisement in BIAWE’s Conference program.

Half page advertisement in BIAWE's "Step Ahead" Newsletter for one year (four editions).

Pre-Conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship in BIAWE's website and social media

for one year. (Please email your logo/ads to [email protected])

Recognition in the Conference opening and closing remarks

Recognition as luncheon sponsor.

An Exhibitor Table and four registrations at the Conference.

Two invitations to the June 4, 2026 Speaker- Board Dinner.

Silver Sponsor
CA$5,000

Half page advertisement in BIAWE’s Conference program

Half page advertisement in BIAWE's "Step Ahead" Newsletter for two editions in one year.

Pre-Conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship in BIAWE's website and social media

for six months. (Please email your logo/ads to [email protected]

Recognition of your sponsorship in the Conference opening and closing remarks.

Recognition as breakfast sponsor.

An Exhibitor table and two registrations at the Conference.

Bronze Sponsor
CA$3,000

Quarter page advertisement in BIAWE’s Conference program

Quarter page advertisement in the "Step Ahead" newsletter for one edition

Pre-Conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship in BIAWE's website and social media

for three months. (Please email your logo/ads to [email protected])

Recognition of your sponsorship in the Conference during opening and closing remarks.

An Exhibitor table and two registrations at the Conference.

Benefactor Sponsor
CA$1,500

Recognition of your donation in the Conference program.

An Exhibitor table with two attendees at the Conference.

Pre-Conference recognition of your logo and sponsorship in BIAWE's website and social media

for one month. (Please email your logo/ads to [email protected])

Exhibitor Booth
CA$650

Includes 8x10 table, two attendee passes, breakfast, lunch, and parking.

Exhibitor Booth- Nonprofit
CA$325

Includes 8x10 table, two attendee passes, breakfast, lunch, and parking.

