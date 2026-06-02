Brain Injury Association of Windsor and Essex County

Hosted by

Brain Injury Association of Windsor and Essex County

About this event

2026 SPONSORS GOLF TOURNAMENT

640 Essex County Rd 20

Kingsville, ON N9Y 2E6, Canada

Title Sponsor
$3,000

Limit of two (2) Title Sponsors. Includes: a foursome of golfers, logo recognition as Title Sponsor in the Tournament Program and BIAWE website recognition, introduction at dinner to present winners and prizes, logo recognition on all printed and digital golf information material, three (3) onsite signs (32'w x 31"h) recognizing title sponsor, and four (4) 1/2 page ads in BIAWE quarterly newsletter.

Golf Cart Sponsor
$3,000

Limit of one (1) sponsor. Includes: a foursome of golfers, recognition and introduction at dinner, logo recognition on each cart (up to 70 carts), logo recognition as a Golf Cart Sponsor in Tournament Program and BIAWE website, four (4) 1/2 page ads in BIAWE quarterly newsletter.

Eagle Sponsor
$2,000

Limit of four (4) sponsors. Includes a foursome of golfers, recognition and introduction at dinner, logo recognition as an Eagle Sponsor in Tournament Program and BIAWE website, three (3) onsite signs (32"w x 31"h) recognizing Eagle Sponsor, three (3) half page ads in BIAWE quarterly newsletter.

Closest to the Pin
$500

One (1) onsite signage (32"w x 31"h) at contest hole, recognition in Tournament Program, recognition and introduction at dinner. Must supply prizes. Minimum suggested value $40.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$500

One (1) onsite signage (32"w x 31"h) at contest hole, recognition in Tournament Program, recognition and introduction at dinner. Must supply prizes. Minimum suggested value $40.

Closest to the Line (Men)
$500

One (1) onsite signage (32"w x 31"h) at contest hole, recognition in Tournament Program, recognition and introduction at dinner. Must supply prizes. Minimum suggested value $40.

Closest to the Line (Women)
$500

One (1) onsite signage (32"w x 31"h) at contest hole, recognition in Tournament Program, recognition and introduction at dinner. Must supply prizes. Minimum suggested value $40.

Longest Drive (Men)
$500

One (1) onsite signage (32"w x 31"h) at contest hole, recognition in Tournament Program, recognition and introduction at dinner. Must supply prizes. Minimum suggested value $40.

Longest Drive (Women)
$500

One (1) onsite signage (32"w x 31"h) at contest hole, recognition in Tournament Program, recognition and introduction at dinner. Must supply prizes. Minimum suggested value $40.

Hole Sponsor
$300

Onsite sign (32" x 31"h) at designated hole. Recognition in tournament program.

Birdie Sponsor
$1,500

A foursome of golfers.
Recognition and introduction at dinner
Logo recognition as a Birdie Sponsor in tournament program and BIAWE website.
Two (2) on-site signs (32"w x 31" h) recognizing Birdie Sponsor
Two (2) 1/4 page ads in BIAWE quarterly newsletter.

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