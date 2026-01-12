2026 SPONSORSHIP Golden Paddle Classic

Hosted by
Golden Paddle Classic Presenting Sponsor – $10,000 As the Golden Paddle Classic Presenting Sponsor, YOUR support helps SASS deliver vital programs and services for individuals and families living with Autism. Together, we’re creating opportunities for growth, connection and inclusion – on and off the court! Golden Classic Paddle Presenting Sponsor Benefits: • “Presented by [Your Company]” on event branding • Prime logo placement on event collateral including: event banner, signage and promo materials • Tournament website and registration page • Speaking opportunity during the event • Prime branded court • Four sponsored team entries, 8 players (includes swag bags) • Opportunity to include branded item in player gift bags (125 pieces) • Social media shoutouts • Recognition in post-event Thank you • First right of refusal for 2026 Golden Paddle Classic – Rallying for Autism
As the “Smash It Sponsor”, YOU will be helping SASS smash barriers for autistic individuals in our community. YOUR impact goes beyond the court-empowering people of all ages to build confidence, community and life skills. Benefits: • Logo on event banner, and tournament website • Branded swag bags of each player • Opportunity to include branded item in player gift bags (125 pieces) • Two (2) team entries, 4 players included • Opportunity to introduce SASS Spokesperson • Social media mentions • Recognition in post-event Thank you
Backcourt BBQ/Beer Garden Sponsor - $5000 As the “Backcourt BBQ/Beer Garden Sponsor” you’re bringing the flavour and the fun to the Golden Paddle Classic! While guests enjoy good food and cold drinks, your support helps SASS serve up connection with the community and Autism Awareness. Benefits: • Logo on event banner, and tournament website • Branded BBQ/Beer Garden area • Two (2) team entries, 4 players included • Opportunity to include branded item in player gift bags (125 pieces) • Social media mentions • Recognition in post-event Thank you
As the “Rally for Autism Spokesperson Sponsor” YOU’re giving voice to the heart of this event. By supporting as individual or family in sharing their Autism journey, you’re helping break down the stigma, build understanding and inspire real connection. YOUR sponsorship empowers stories that matter-and reminds us all why SASS is so important! Benefits: • Logo placement on event marketing collateral • Opportunity speak and introduce SASS Spokesperson • Two (2) player entry into tournament • Social media mentions • Recognition in post-event Thank you
As the “Champion Shot (Photobooth) Sponsor”, YOUR brand will be part of every smile, snapshot and shared memory from the Golden Paddle Classic. With your logo being feature on every digital photo, guests will take home more then a picture-they’ll take home a reminder of your support of Autism inclusion, connection and community. Benefits: • Logo placement on event marketing collateral • Logo placement on all digital photobooth photos • Opportunity to include branded item in player gift bags (125 pieces) • Social media mentions • Recognition in post-event Thank you
As the “Get the Party Started (Entertainment) Sponsor”, YOU’re setting the tone for an unforgettable day at the Golden Paddle Classic! From cool beats to crowd pumping playlists, YOUR support keeps energy high and vibes strong-all while helping create brighter futures for individuals living with autism. Benefits: • Logo placement on event marketing collateral • Option to kickoff the entertainment with your company playlist of 10 songs • Opportunity to include branded item in player gift bags (125 pieces) • Social media mentions • Recognition in post-event Thank you
As the “Rally & Refuel (Snack) Sponsor”, YOU’re keeping players energized and spirits high! YOUR support provides a tasty treat to fuel for the dy while powering SASS programs and services that support individuals and families living with autism. It’s more than just snacks – it’s a boost for a great cause. Benefits: • Logo at food & beverage snack area • Name listed on the event website • Opportunity to include branded item in player gift bags (125 pieces) • Social media mentions • Recognition in post-event Thank you
As the “The Paddle Power Crew (Volunteer) Sponsor”, YOU’re backing the heart of the event-our incredible volunteers! YOUR support ensures they’re equipped, appreciated and ready to rally. By fueling their efforts, you’re also helping SASS deliver impactful programs and serves to the Autistic community. Teamwork makes the impact stronger! Benefits: • Logo on volunteer lanyards, may provide your company lanyards for the volunteers to use • Name listed on the event website • Opportunity to include branded item in player gift bags (125 pieces) • Social media mentions • Recognition in post-event Thank you
As the “Courtside Sponsor”, YOUR support places your name right in the action with signage on one of our tournament courts. More than just visibility, YOU will be helping individuals and families living with autism through inclusive, community-driven programs. Every match played moves the SASS mission forward! Courtside Sponsor Benefits: • Logo on courtside signage • Name listed on the event website • Opportunity to include branded item in player gift bags (125 pieces) • Social media mentions • Recognition in post-event Thank you
