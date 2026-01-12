2026 SPONSORSHIP Golden Paddle Classic

Golden Paddle Classic Presenting Sponsor – $10,000 As the Golden Paddle Classic Presenting Sponsor, YOUR support helps SASS deliver vital programs and services for individuals and families living with Autism. Together, we’re creating opportunities for growth, connection and inclusion – on and off the court! Golden Classic Paddle Presenting Sponsor Benefits: • “Presented by [Your Company]” on event branding • Prime logo placement on event collateral including: event banner, signage and promo materials • Tournament website and registration page • Speaking opportunity during the event • Prime branded court • Four sponsored team entries, 8 players (includes swag bags) • Opportunity to include branded item in player gift bags (125 pieces) • Social media shoutouts • Recognition in post-event Thank you • First right of refusal for 2026 Golden Paddle Classic – Rallying for Autism