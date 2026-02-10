2026 SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor a hole & meet all the guests as they play through.
Hand out Cigars while playing the green. Sponsor table can be set up at a hole or at the Shotgun start.
Cigars are at the sponsor's expense.
ALWAYS A FUN TIME WHILE GOLFING
Very exciting activity for qualified golfers to take a chance at $100K. Specific introduction & announcement at dinner.
Let's all enjoy responsibly. Sponsor logos at all bars, sign at the banquet hall doors & introduction/reminders made at the evening event.
Got the munchies!!!?? Sponsor lunch for the tournament. Signage and table set up near registration.
Happy juice while golfing - who doesn't love a refreshment during the round.
Alcohol must be ordered through Redtail Landing. Please contact us for more information.
Sponsor logo on all tournament signage displayed around the event.
Sponsor information on all golf carts & rule sheets. Excellent space to advertise with additional info. Please contact us to discuss.
MULTIPLE PRIZES INCLUDE: 1ST $1200, 2ND $800, 3RD $600, Most Honest $600, Best dressed Men's & Ladies team & Best decorated cart!
Signage on the Entertainment stage & the Bars. This year we will have ATOMIC IMPROV AT Hole #1, Heckling & trashing your every move. Join us in the evening as they continue their crazy antics during the dinner event!
Complimentary drink for golfers during opening announcements & Shotgun start. Table with signage & Drinks available for the sponsor to hand out directly to guests.
Sponsor will be introduced to golfers during the opening announcements.
Pink Ball Game played in addition to the tournament - All teams participate during the round. Pink balls provided.
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