The Build Project Foundation presented by BOSS Design - ASPEN Brick & Stone

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The Build Project Foundation presented by BOSS Design - ASPEN Brick & Stone

About this event

2026 SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE

435 Airport Perimeter Rd #7

Edmonton International Airport, AB T9E 0V4, Canada - Red Tail Landing Golf Club

STANDARD HOLE SPONSOR item
STANDARD HOLE SPONSOR
$1,500

Sponsor a hole & meet all the guests as they play through.

PREMIUM CIGAR - HOLE SPONSOR item
PREMIUM CIGAR - HOLE SPONSOR
$1,500

Hand out Cigars while playing the green. Sponsor table can be set up at a hole or at the Shotgun start.


Cigars are at the sponsor's expense.

HOLE IN ONE SPONSOR item
HOLE IN ONE SPONSOR
$1,500

ALWAYS A FUN TIME WHILE GOLFING

$100,000 HOLE IN ONE CONTEST SPONSOR item
$100,000 HOLE IN ONE CONTEST SPONSOR
$2,000

Very exciting activity for qualified golfers to take a chance at $100K. Specific introduction & announcement at dinner.

SAFE RIDE HOME SPONSOR item
SAFE RIDE HOME SPONSOR
$1,750

Let's all enjoy responsibly. Sponsor logos at all bars, sign at the banquet hall doors & introduction/reminders made at the evening event.

LUNCH SPONSOR item
LUNCH SPONSOR
$1,750

Got the munchies!!!?? Sponsor lunch for the tournament. Signage and table set up near registration.

PREMIUM DRINK - HOLE SPONSOR item
PREMIUM DRINK - HOLE SPONSOR
$2,500

Happy juice while golfing - who doesn't love a refreshment during the round.


Alcohol must be ordered through Redtail Landing. Please contact us for more information.

SIGN SPONSOR item
SIGN SPONSOR
$2,000

Sponsor logo on all tournament signage displayed around the event.

CART SPONSORSHIP item
CART SPONSORSHIP
$3,000

Sponsor information on all golf carts & rule sheets. Excellent space to advertise with additional info. Please contact us to discuss.

FIRST TEE GIFT SPONSOR - CUSTOM GOLF BALLS item
FIRST TEE GIFT SPONSOR - CUSTOM GOLF BALLS
$3,000

Logo to be sent to [email protected]

Our team will coordinate the golf ball design & order.

TEAM PRIZE SPONSOR item
TEAM PRIZE SPONSOR
$3,200

MULTIPLE PRIZES INCLUDE: 1ST $1200, 2ND $800, 3RD $600, Most Honest $600, Best dressed Men's & Ladies team & Best decorated cart!

ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR item
ENTERTAINMENT SPONSOR
$2,500

Signage on the Entertainment stage & the Bars. This year we will have ATOMIC IMPROV AT Hole #1, Heckling & trashing your every move. Join us in the evening as they continue their crazy antics during the dinner event!

SHOTGUN TOAST SPONSOR item
SHOTGUN TOAST SPONSOR
$2,000

Complimentary drink for golfers during opening announcements & Shotgun start. Table with signage & Drinks available for the sponsor to hand out directly to guests.
Sponsor will be introduced to golfers during the opening announcements.

PINK BALL CHALLENGE SPONSOR item
PINK BALL CHALLENGE SPONSOR
$500

Pink Ball Game played in addition to the tournament - All teams participate during the round. Pink balls provided.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!