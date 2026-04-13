The Drop

Hosted by

The Drop

About this event

2026 Sponsorships for "Drive for The Drop"

50 George Hunt Memorial Dr

Parry Sound, ON P2A 2W9, Canada

Title Sponsor
$1,500

Along with our endless appreciation, this opportunity includes:

  • Your branding on all marketing
  • We will recognize you on social media
  • Banner recognition at the event
  • You will have the opportunity to speak at the event
  • 50% discount on Foursome for the tournament
Pin Flag Sponsor
$1,000

Your logo will be displayed prominently on the amazing golf tournament flags at each hole.

Dinner Sponsors
$1,000
Your logo will be displayed on the dinner tables and at the dinner buffet. Two available.
Dinner Sponsor + Foursome
$1,660

Your logo will be displayed on the dinner tables and at the dinner buffet. Includes Foursome. One available.

Bar Cart Sponsorship
$500

Your logo will be displayed on a large sign on the Bar Cart.

Signature Hole Sponsor
$500

Your logo will be displayed on a lawn sign at the 13th hole.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Your logo will be displayed on a lawn sign at one of the courses holes. Many available.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!