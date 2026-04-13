2026 Sponsorships for "Drive for The Drop"

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About this event
Along with our endless appreciation, this opportunity includes:
Your logo will be displayed prominently on the amazing golf tournament flags at each hole.
Your logo will be displayed on the dinner tables and at the dinner buffet. Includes Foursome. One available.
Your logo will be displayed on a large sign on the Bar Cart.
Your logo will be displayed on a lawn sign at the 13th hole.
Your logo will be displayed on a lawn sign at one of the courses holes. Many available.
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