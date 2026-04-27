École Glenayre Elementary School Parent Advisory Council

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École Glenayre Elementary School Parent Advisory Council

About this event

2026 Spring Carnival Pre-Sales

495 Glencoe Dr

Port Moody, BC V3H 1G8, Canada

ADMISSION: Ages 6 & Up - Bounce Wristband
$12

Blue Wristband - Good for unlimited bounce rounds on any of our inflatables. Ages 6 and Up.

ADMISSION: Ages 5 & Under - Bounce Wristband
$7

Orange Wristband - Good for unlimited bounce rounds on any of our inflatables. Ages 5 and Under.

ADMISSION: Game ticket
$2

Good for one (1) game round

CONCESSION: Whole Pizza (Only available as Pre-Sale item)
$25

Choose between Cheese, Hawaiian or Pepperoni. Large pizza with 8 slices.

CONCESSION: Pizza Slice
$4

Choose between Cheese, Hawaiian or Pepperoni

CONCESSION: Pizza Combo: Pizza Slice, Drink, Chips
$7

Choose your slice & drink. Choose chips on day of Carnival from available stock.

CONCESSION: Jumbo Hot Dog
$4
CONCESSION: Hot Dog Combo: Jumbo Hot Dog, Drink, Chips
$7

Choose your drink. Choose chips on day of Carnival from available stock.

CONCESSION: Grilled Onions for your Jumbo Hot Dog?
$1
CONCESSION: Cotton Candy
$5

Self-contained in a individual size tub

CONCESSION: Candy Cup
$4
CONCESSION: Popcorn
$3

Freshly popped!

CONCESSION: Chips
$2

Choose chips on day of Carnival from available stock

CONCESSION: Drink (Pop, Bubly, Water or Juice Box)
$2

Choose your drink.

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