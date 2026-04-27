2026 Spring Gala

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Dinner & Wine Pairing for One with a $50.00 Charitable Tax Receipt
A reserved table for 8. Includes Dinner and wine pairings. A $400 Charitable tax receipt will be issued. Please contact us if you need the tax receipt distributed differently.
Your table of 8 will be reserved in your business name and your table will be introduced at the event. Each of your guests will receive dinner with wine pairings.
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