The Hospice Society of the Columbia Valley

Hosted by

The Hospice Society of the Columbia Valley

About this event

2026 Spring Gala

Radium Course - Palliser Room

Individual Ticket
$150

Dinner & Wine Pairing for One with a $50.00 Charitable Tax Receipt

Table of 8
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A reserved table for 8. Includes Dinner and wine pairings. A $400 Charitable tax receipt will be issued. Please contact us if you need the tax receipt distributed differently.

Sponsorship Table
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your table of 8 will be reserved in your business name and your table will be introduced at the event. Each of your guests will receive dinner with wine pairings.

Add a donation for The Hospice Society of the Columbia Valley

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