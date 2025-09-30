2026 Inclusion Lethbridge Spring Gala

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About this event
Your ticket includes:
• Entry to the Gala Night celebration
• Gourmet dinner and refreshments
• Entertainment and inspiring stories and awards
• Access to the silent auction
• An evening of connection and impact
Every ticket purchased helps support the advocacy, education, and community programs offered by Inclusion Lethbridge.
• Reserved seating for 8 guests
• Gourmet dinner and refreshments for each guest
• Entertainment and inspiring stories and awards
• Access to the silent auction
• Recognition as a valued supporter of Inclusion Lethbridge
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!