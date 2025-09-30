Inclusion Lethbridge Association

Hosted by

Inclusion Lethbridge Association

About this event

2026 Inclusion Lethbridge Spring Gala

101 Exhibition Wy S

Lethbridge, AB T1J 4R3, Canada

Individual Ticket
$100
Available until May 1

Your ticket includes:

• Entry to the Gala Night celebration
• Gourmet dinner and refreshments
• Entertainment and inspiring stories and awards
• Access to the silent auction
• An evening of connection and impact

Every ticket purchased helps support the advocacy, education, and community programs offered by Inclusion Lethbridge.

Table Ticket
$800
Available until May 1

• Reserved seating for 8 guests
• Gourmet dinner and refreshments for each guest
• Entertainment and inspiring stories and awards
• Access to the silent auction
• Recognition as a valued supporter of Inclusion Lethbridge

Donation for Inclusion Lethbridge
$150
Add a donation for Inclusion Lethbridge Association

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