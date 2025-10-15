2026 Spring Gathering: Naked in the Light

Hosted by
About this event
$
Full Scholarship! Wow! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $450.
Half the Cost Covered! Wonderful! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $225.
Easing the Burden! Incredible! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $175.
Partial Scholarship! Amazing! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $100.
Full weekend registration.
We can subsidize $75.00 of your registration. Please only purchase this if you are low income or in need of financial assistance as these tickets are limited.
We can subsidize $150.00 of your registration. Please only purchase this if you are low income or in need of financial assistance as these tickets are limited.
We can subsidize a maximum of $225.00 of your registration. Please only purchase this if you are low income or in need of financial assistance as these tickets are limited.
Please select this ticket type if you are unable to pay by credit card -- you can send an e-transfer, or wait for a Planning Circle member to contact you to discuss payment.
Please select this ticket type if you require Faerie Fee Funds and wish to be added to the waiting list for a subsidized ticket. A Planning Circle member will contact you if a spot becomes available, and will provide instructions for payment at that time.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!