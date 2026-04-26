Radical Faeries of British Columbia Society

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Radical Faeries of British Columbia Society

About this event

2026 Spring Gathering: Naked in the Light (wait list)

Levette Lake Forest Service Rd

Squamish, BC V0N 1H0, Canada

Registration Fee plus $450 donation
$900

Full Scholarship! Wow! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $450.

Registration Fee plus $225 donation
$675

Half the Cost Covered! Wonderful! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $225.

Registration Fee plus $175 donation
$625

Easing the Burden! Incredible! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $175.

Registration Fee plus $100 donation
$550

Partial Scholarship! Amazing! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $100.

Registration Fee - Full Price
$450

Full weekend registration.

$75 Faerie Fee Fund Request
$375

We can subsidize $75.00 of your registration. Please only purchase this if you are low income or in need of financial assistance as these tickets are limited.

$150 Faerie Fee Fund Request
$300

We can subsidize $150.00 of your registration. Please only purchase this if you are low income or in need of financial assistance as these tickets are limited.

$225 Faerie Fee Fund Request
$225

We can subsidize a maximum of $225.00 of your registration. Please only purchase this if you are low income or in need of financial assistance as these tickets are limited.

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