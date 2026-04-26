2026 Spring Gathering: Naked in the Light (wait list)

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Full Scholarship! Wow! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $450.
Half the Cost Covered! Wonderful! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $225.
Easing the Burden! Incredible! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $175.
Partial Scholarship! Amazing! Your full payment of $450, plus a donation to the Faerie Fee Fund of $100.
Full weekend registration.
We can subsidize $75.00 of your registration. Please only purchase this if you are low income or in need of financial assistance as these tickets are limited.
We can subsidize $150.00 of your registration. Please only purchase this if you are low income or in need of financial assistance as these tickets are limited.
We can subsidize a maximum of $225.00 of your registration. Please only purchase this if you are low income or in need of financial assistance as these tickets are limited.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!