2026 Spring Padel League

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About this event
League Details:
Location: Trio Sportsplex, Vaughan
Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Format: 3 games per session
Starts: Week of April 6
Duration: 12 weeks
Choose Your Division:
Please note: Divisions B (Intermediate) and C (Beginner) are individual-based leagues. Players will be paired by the league and will remain with the same partner for the full season. Division A (Advanced) is a pairs division, and players must register with their own partner.
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