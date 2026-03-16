2026 Spring Padel League

League Details:

Location: Trio Sportsplex, Vaughan

Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Format: 3 games per session

Starts: Week of April 6

Duration: 12 weeks





Choose Your Division:

A Division/Advanced - Thursdays

B Division/Intermediate - Wednesdays

C Division/Beginner - Tuesdays

Please note: Divisions B (Intermediate) and C (Beginner) are individual-based leagues. Players will be paired by the league and will remain with the same partner for the full season. Division A (Advanced) is a pairs division, and players must register with their own partner.