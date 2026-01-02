Le Club de Volley-Ball Dynamique

Hosted by

Le Club de Volley-Ball Dynamique

About this event

2026 MARCH BREAK CAMP March 2 - 6, 2026 (Test)

4901 Rue du Collège - Beaubois

Pierrefonds, QC H8Y 3T4, Canada

Development group per DAY
$1

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Development group FULL WEEK
$1

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Intermediate group per DAY
$1

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Intermediate group FULL WEEK
$1

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Advanced group per DAY
$1

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Advanced group FULL WEEK
$1

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