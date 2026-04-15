2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs – Montréal Canadiens Home Game Tickets Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Includes 2 Tickets to the Canadiens vs. Lightning 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs – Round 1, Game #3 at Bell Centre.
Canadiens vs. Lightning (Game #3)
Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.
Centre Bell (1st home match)
Section 323, Row L, Seat 21
Section 323, Row L, Seat 22
Don't miss the Habs make their postseason stand on home ice! After opening the series in Tampa, the Canadiens return to a rocking Bell Centre for Game #3. Cheer on Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, and the rest of the squad as they battle the Lightning in front of the passionate Montréal faithful. This is playoff hockey at its finest — loud, electric, and unforgettable.
Starting bid
Includes 2 tickets to the Canadiens vs. Lightning 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs – Round 1, Home Game 2 at Bell Centre.
Date Lightning at Canadiens on Sunday, April 26 (Bell Centre) 7 p.m.
(2nd home match)
Section 324, Row J, Seat 11
Section 324, Row J, Seat 12
Keep the momentum going! Game #4 brings another chance to experience the magic of playoff hockey live at the Bell Centre. With a historic rivalry renewed against the Tampa Bay Lightning — including memories of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final — every shift carries weight. Be there when the crowd erupts.
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