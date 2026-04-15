2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs – Montréal Canadiens Home Game Tickets Online Auction

Includes 2 Tickets to the Canadiens vs. Lightning 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs – Round 1, Game #3 at Bell Centre.





Canadiens vs. Lightning (Game #3)

Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Centre Bell (1st home match)

Section 323, Row L, Seat 21

Section 323, Row L, Seat 22





Don't miss the Habs make their postseason stand on home ice! After opening the series in Tampa, the Canadiens return to a rocking Bell Centre for Game #3. Cheer on Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, and the rest of the squad as they battle the Lightning in front of the passionate Montréal faithful. This is playoff hockey at its finest — loud, electric, and unforgettable.