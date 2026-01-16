Twinkle Star Project

Hosted by

Twinkle Star Project

About this event

2026 Starry Night Remembrance Gala

200 Lakeshore Dr

Regina, SK S4S 7L3, Canada

Cherished Stars – Loss Parent Ticket
$90

This ticket is for loss parents who are members of Twinkle Star Project.

Membership is free, and members receive access to this special pricing. If you’re not yet a member, you’re welcome to join at no cost before purchasing this ticket:
https://www.twinklestarproject.com/membership

Community & Supporter Ticket
$100

This ticket is for supporters of loss parents, supporters of Twinkle Star Project, and all non-members.

Whether you are attending to support someone you love or to support our mission, you are warmly welcomed to join us for an evening of remembrance, community, and hope.

Little Star - 3 and under
$15

For children ages 3 and under. Little ones are welcome to attend with their families as we gather to remember and support one another.

Bright Star - 4-10
$40

For children ages 4–10. Children are welcome to attend with their families as we gather for an evening of remembrance, connection, and community.

Constellation Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket is for the purchase of a full table of 8 guests.

Perfect for families, friends, workplaces, or community groups who want to attend together, the Constellation Table offers shared seating for a meaningful evening of remembrance, connection, and support for the mission of Twinkle Star Project.

Shining Star Memorial
Pay what you can

This memorial ticket is a donation-based option with a minimum gift of $10.

Your baby’s name or nickname will be lovingly included in our memorial slideshow and displayed throughout the event room as part of our remembrance pieces.

You do not need to attend the gala for your baby, or a baby you love, to be honoured. This is a meaningful way to ensure their light is seen and remembered during the evening.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!