2026 Starry Night Remembrance Gala

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About this event
This ticket is for loss parents who are members of Twinkle Star Project.
Membership is free, and members receive access to this special pricing. If you’re not yet a member, you’re welcome to join at no cost before purchasing this ticket:
https://www.twinklestarproject.com/membership
This ticket is for supporters of loss parents, supporters of Twinkle Star Project, and all non-members.
Whether you are attending to support someone you love or to support our mission, you are warmly welcomed to join us for an evening of remembrance, community, and hope.
For children ages 3 and under. Little ones are welcome to attend with their families as we gather to remember and support one another.
For children ages 4–10. Children are welcome to attend with their families as we gather for an evening of remembrance, connection, and community.
This ticket is for the purchase of a full table of 8 guests.
Perfect for families, friends, workplaces, or community groups who want to attend together, the Constellation Table offers shared seating for a meaningful evening of remembrance, connection, and support for the mission of Twinkle Star Project.
This memorial ticket is a donation-based option with a minimum gift of $10.
Your baby’s name or nickname will be lovingly included in our memorial slideshow and displayed throughout the event room as part of our remembrance pieces.
You do not need to attend the gala for your baby, or a baby you love, to be honoured. This is a meaningful way to ensure their light is seen and remembered during the evening.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!