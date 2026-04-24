ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

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ICC Brossard - CCI Brossard (LE JARDIN D'ÉTÉ - ÉCOLE QOBAA)

About this shop

2026 Summer Camp d'été 2026

Registration Fees (To be paid once for the whole family) item
Registration Fees (To be paid once for the whole family)
$20

Please start by adding this to your cart. You will buy this ticket only once for the whole Summer.

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1 child: add one ticket per week of camp item
1 child: add one ticket per week of camp
$85

If you're registering only one child, that's the only ticket that you will purchase. Each ticket is for one week of camp. Please buy as many tickets as needed. i.e. if you're paying for 2 weeks, click the + sign to add a second ticket to your cart. If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.

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2 children: add one ticket per week of camp item
2 children: add one ticket per week of camp
$165

If you're registering two children, you need to purchase this ticket. Each ticket is for one week of camp for your 2 kids. Please buy as many tickets as needed. i.e. if you're paying for 2 weeks, click the + sign to add a second ticket to your cart. If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.

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3 children: add one ticket per week of camp item
3 children: add one ticket per week of camp
$240

If you're registering three children, you need to purchase this ticket. Each ticket is for one week of camp for your 3 kids. Please buy as many tickets as needed. i.e. if you're paying for 2 weeks, click the + sign to add a second ticket to your cart. If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.

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4 children: add one ticket per week of camp item
4 children: add one ticket per week of camp
$315

If you're registering four children, you need to purchase this ticket. Each ticket is for one week of camp for your 4 kids. Please buy as many tickets as needed. i.e. if you're paying for 2 weeks, click the + sign to add a second ticket to your cart. If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.

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5 children: add one ticket per week of camp item
5 children: add one ticket per week of camp
$390

If you're registering five children, you need to purchase this ticket. Each ticket is for one week of camp for your 5 kids. Please buy as many tickets as needed. i.e. if you're paying for 2 weeks, click the + sign to add a second ticket to your cart. If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.

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Day Care for One Week for One Child item
Day Care for One Week for One Child
$40

Please buy as many tickets as the number of weeks you need for one child: i.e. if you're paying for one child using the day care center for 2 weeks, you will buy 2 tickets (click the + sign to add as many tickets as needed). If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.

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Day Care for One Week for Two Children item
Day Care for One Week for Two Children
$80

Please buy as many tickets as the number of weeks you need for two children: i.e. if you're paying for two children using the day care center for 3 weeks, you will buy 3 tickets (click the + sign to add as many tickets as needed). If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.

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Day Care for One Week for 3 Children item
Day Care for One Week for 3 Children
$120

Please buy as many tickets as the number of weeks you need for three children: i.e. if you're paying for 3 children using the day care center for 2 weeks, you will buy 2 tickets (click the + sign to add as many tickets as needed). If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.

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Day Care for One Week for 4 Children item
Day Care for One Week for 4 Children
$160

Please buy as many tickets as the number of weeks you need for four children: i.e. if you're paying for 4 children using the day care center for 2 weeks, you will buy 2 tickets (click the + sign to add as many tickets as needed). If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.

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Day Care for One Week for 5 Children item
Day Care for One Week for 5 Children
$200

Please buy as many tickets as the number of weeks you need for 5 children: i.e. if you're paying for 5 children using the day care center for 2 weeks, you will buy 2 tickets (click the + sign to add as many tickets as needed). If you're not paying the full amount today, please follow the dates on the payment schedule for the next payments.

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